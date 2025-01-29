JLR invests £65 million in custom paint facilities

Growing demand for custom colours has led Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) to invest £65 million in expanding its factory paint shops.

Buyers of the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport can currently choose from hundreds of bespoke and ‘elevated palette’ paint options.

Interest in these personalised hues has more than doubled since 2022, with customer uptake for the exclusive Range Rover SV up by 100 percent in the past financial year.

A total of £41 million will be invested at the Castle Bromwich Jaguar site in the UK, with a further £24 million allocated for the Land Rover Nitra facility in Slovakia. This investment will double JLR’s capacity for bespoke paint orders, allowing it to cater for more than just the Range Rover brand.

Going big on bespoke

New state-of-the-art paint booths will be installed at Castle Bromwich this year, with automated spraying robots that cut paint waste by 30 percent.

Investment in Slovakia will mean the Land Rover Defender and Discovery can be painted in custom colours. The upgrade includes new fully electric paint booths and curing ovens.

Some 120 new jobs will be created as well, with the first customised SUVs set to leave the line in 2026.

The ultra-exclusive SV Bespoke Paint matching service will also be enhanced. This will allow more customers to have paint colours matched to any shade they desire. This typically adds £70,000 to the average £202,000 paid for a Range Rover SV.

Boosting sustainable customisation

Andrea Debbane, JLR’s chief sustainability officer, commented: “JLR is seeing a significant increase in clients wanting to personalise their vehicles, so we are preparing to expand our facilities and offer thousands more paint options across our brands, but doing so in the most sustainable and efficient way possible.”

Jaguar Land Rover is the latest company to invest heavily in catering to demand for enhanced personalisation. Earlier this year, Rolls-Royce announced a £300 million plan to expand its Goodwood facility, increasing its capacity for its ‘Bespoke’ and ‘Coachbuild’ services.

Similarly, Lamborghini has built a new paintshop at its Sant’Agata factory, ensuring customers can order the Urus SUV and new Revuelto supercar in more wild hues.

