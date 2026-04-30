Your vote could make this Lego Renault 5 Turbo 3E a reality

Renault is officially backing the call for 10,000 supporters – needed to see Lego consider making a scale version of the electric hot hatch.

John Redfern
John Redfern
British Lego enthusiast Dave Collins used 1,200 pieces to create the scale replica of the £140,000 Renault 5 Turbo 3E

A fan-created Lego version of the forthcoming Renault 5 Turbo 3E is being backed by the French car company. 

Created by British enthusiast Dave Collins, the scale replica of the extreme hot hatchback has been submitted to Lego for consideration. 

However, the block-based Renault 5 Turbo 3E needs 10,000 votes of support to progress to the next stage, where Lego investigates making it a production reality. 

Renault has asked the public to get involved, urging fans of the original Renault 5, and the new electric E-Tech version, to register their interest in the Lego model.

Since being added to the Lego Ideas website on 15 April 2026, the Renault 5 Turbo 3E has already attracted more than 2,300 supporters.

Renault needs your help now

Lego Renault 5 Turbo 3E

An engineer from Newton Abbot in Devon, Dave Collins grew up playing with Lego. He rediscovered his love for the hobby during lockdown in 2020, and has since designed several of his own bespoke Lego vehicles

“I had Lego and Technic as a kid, and as an engineer I have an inherent need to design. I love getting details right,” said Collins.

“Angular cars are easier to do in Lego, so the R5 was a natural choice. Plus it looks great, and it’s immediately recognisable as an update of the eighties classic. I’ve certainly tried to race a few off the lights in my youth.”

The Renault 5 Turbo 3E is the fourth Lego MOC (My Own Creation) by Collins, and features more than 1,200 pieces to create the 1:12-scale replica. 

Collins spent three months refining the design to ensure it accurately matched the 555hp miniature supercar. This included using AutoCAD to create the bespoke exterior decals.

An icon of the 1980s in miniature

Lego Renault 5 Turbo 3E

The possibility of his design becoming a reality would be a dream come true for Collins. “If Lego were to consider it, that would be a great boost… and who knows where that might lead,” he explained. “If they actually made a set, I think that would be great for Lego, Renault and for me.

“The car is iconic with people who grew up in the eighties, and the look and power of the electric R5 appeal to all ages now. So I truly believe it would be a success.”

Having the weight of Renault behind it can only add to the chances of the 5 Turbo 3E being made. However, first it will need to accrue the all-important 10,000 votes. 

Supporters need to sign up for a free Lego account, and then place their vote by visiting Dave’s creator page on the website.

Should it become a reality, the Lego version will certainly cost less than the £140,000 required for a full-size Renault 5 Turbo 3E.

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John Redfern
John Redfern
U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

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