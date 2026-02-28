Skoda’s new Dragon Skin paint is a winner on Instagram

Following an online vote by Skoda enthusiasts, Dragon Skin emerged as the chosen new colour for the sporty Octavia vRS.

The Skoda Octavia celebrates its 30th birthday in 2026, having been sold across four different generations

Skoda enthusiasts in the UK can order a dramatic new paint colour for the Octavia vRS from next month.

Available from 4 March 2026, ‘Dragon Skin’ was chosen as a new hue for the flagship Octavia vRS hatchback and estate. 

Dragon Skin emerged as the most wanted colour in a poll of Skoda enthusiasts on social media. The new option is part of Skoda UK’s celebration of 30 years of the Octavia in 2026.

The startling shade previously appeared as ‘Dragon Green’ on the Skoda Superb Sportline. However, this marks the first time it has been offered for the smaller Octavia.

Skoda enthusiasts go for bold

Skoda Octavia vRS Dragon Skin

Skoda fans were able to vote for their preferred new colour via the company’s Instagram page, along with its Facebook and LinkedIn accounts. 

Dragon Skin was a narrow winner in the poll, chosen ahead of Storm Blue and the equally bright Tangerine Orange

Storm Blue has also appeared on the Skoda Superb, while Tangerine Orange was offered on the fourth-generation Octavia when it was first launched.

Dragon Skin will be added to the list of paint colours for the 265hp Octavia vRS from 4 March, at an additional cost of £885. 

Both hatchback and estate body styles will be available in Dragon Skin, highlighting the sportier styling of the vRS performance model.

Limited edition Octavia coming soon

Skoda Octavia vRS Dragon Skin

Although Dragon Skin emerged as the winning paint in Skoda’s poll, two other fan-favourite shades will also join the options list.

Waterworld Green and Space Violet were voted the top choices by Skoda vRS fans in a 2025 online poll. At the time, these two colours managed to defeat Hot Chilli Red and Plum Blue.

However, Dragon Skin will not be restricted solely to the Octavia vRS during this anniversary year. 

To honour the Octavia’s 30th birthday, a limited-production run of 130 examples of the Octavia SportLine will be offered later this year. 

A host of other Skoda colours, including Waterworld Green, Space Violet and Royal Green will be available for the special SportLine.

We expect more information on the Octavia SportLine anniversary model soon, including specification details and prices.

