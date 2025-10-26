New Chery Tiggo 9: seven-seat hybrid SUV to cost £499 a month

The seven-seat Chery Tiggo 9 CSH can be pre-ordered now, for delivery in December 2025. Here is what we know so far.

The Chery Tiggo 9 comes with a 428hp hybrid powertrain, and can cover over 90 miles on battery power alone

Chinese car manufacturer Chery has announced its latest launch for the UK: the flagship Tiggo 9 CSH. 

The upmarket seven-seat Tiggo 9 will be aimed at popular family SUVs such as the Kia Sorento and Hyundai Santa Fe. 

As the parent company of the Omoda and Jaecoo brands, Chery was the fourth-largest vehicle manufacturer in China last year. 

The addition of the Tiggo 9 CSH to Chery’s UK lineup follows the launch of the smaller Tiggo 8 earlier in 2025.

Hybrid power for 650 miles of range

Powering the Tiggo 9 CSH is a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which is combined with an electric motor for total outputs of 428hp and 428lb ft of torque.

With a three-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT), the all-wheel-drive Tiggo 9 CSH can accelerate from 0-62mph in 5.4 seconds. 

A 34.7kWh battery pack gives the Tiggo 9 CSH the ability to cover 91 miles on electricity alone, and provides a combined petrol and electric range of more than 650 miles. 

The Tiggo 9 can recharge its own battery or use DC rapid charging at speeds of up to 71kW. A 30 to 80 percent charge can be completed in 18 minutes.

Generous specification for Tiggo 9 CSH

Chery will offer the Tiggo 9 in range-topping Summit specification only for UK buyers.

Standard equipment for the Tiggo 9 CSH Summit includes heated and ventilated ‘eco-leather’ seats with a massage function for those in the front. The steering wheel is also heated, while the dual-zone climate control has an air purification function.

Multi-colour ambient lighting, a ‘pet mode’ for the ventilation system, a 540-degree surround-view parking camera, a panoramic sunroof and a power-operated tailgate are all part of Summit package, too.

Dominating the dashboard is a 15.6-inch central touchscreen, which sits alongside a 10.25-inch digital instrument panel. A head-up display is also included, along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone connectivity. 

Available to order now

Prices for the Chery Tiggo 9 CSH will start from £43,015. All Chery vehicles come with a seven-year or 100,000-mile warranty, supported by more than 25 dealerships throughout the country. 

Chery will also offer a variety of finance deals, such as a 1.9 percent APR PCP package. With a £4,536.50 deposit, this would see customers pay £499 across a 48-month loan agreement. 

These prices mean the Tiggo 9 will substantially undercut many of its plug-in hybrid SUV competitors.

Pre-orders can be placed through Chery’s website now, with the first customer deliveries expected in December 2025.

