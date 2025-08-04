Jaecoo off to a flying start, with more than 10,000 UK orders so far

The Jaecoo 7 family SUV has already surpassed 10,000 orders in the UK, just seven months after going on sale.

Priced from £30,215 in turbocharged petrol form, or £35,165 as a plug-in hybrid, the Chinese-made Jaecoo 7 is one of the more affordable options in the highly competitive family SUV sector.

Jaecoo and its sister brand Omoda accounted for 2.1 percent of the UK’s new car market in June 2025.

As one of the many new Chinese brands entering the British market, the level of interest generated by Jaecoo since the start of the year is considerable.

Jaecoo’s PR push included taking on the famous Goodwood Festival of Speed hill climb, using an all-female driving team.

Brand building on a global scale

The 7 is Jaecoo’s first vehicle for the British market. However, the company sold more than 2.6 million vehicles around the world in 2024.

In our recent review of the Jaecoo 7 in SHS hybrid form, Motoring Research’s Tim Pitt said the new SUV offered various positives, including a ‘five-star Euro NCAP safety rating and sheer value for money’.

As with many modern SUVs, though, we found the lack of physical buttons inside the car could be frustrating – even more so with ‘an ever-vigilant camera atop the steering column’ demanding you keep your attention on the road.

Nonetheless, despite Tim’s decidedly lukewarm verdict, the Jaecoo 7’s bargain pricing and attractive seven-year/100,000-mile warranty are clearly proving a hit with UK drivers.

“This is just the beginning”

Gary Lan, CEO of Jaecoo UK, said: “To pass 10,000 orders for the Jaecoo 7 in just seven months is a clear signal of what’s possible when a new brand combines real product quality with cultural relevance and strategic visibility.

“We’ve worked hard to make Jaecoo a brand people can see, feel and experience – whether at events, on the road or through our growing retailer network. This is just the beginning.”

The Chinese marque recently announced the launch of its second UK offering, and will hope for a similar level of success.

Set to arrive in the UK this October, the smaller Jaecoo 5 crossover SUV will cost from just £24,505. It comes with the 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine as used in the Jaecoo 7, but a fully electric version is also on the way.

