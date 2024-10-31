New Omoda SUVs come with 7 years of RAC breakdown cover

Omoda is the first Chinese manufacturer to partner with the RAC, offering seven years of breakdown cover alongside a seven-year warranty.

Omoda Free RAC Roadside Cover

Chinese SUV manufacturer Omoda has announced a free roadside assistance offer. Omoda owners can now benefit from complimentary RAC breakdown cover for up to seven years. 

All Omoda vehicles come with one year of RAC cover as standard. However, servicing the car at an approved dealership can see this extended further.

The new agreement marks the first time a Chinese car manufacturer has entered into a partnership with the RAC motoring organisation.

Servicing unlocks roadside cover

Omoda Free RAC Roadside Cover

The maximum roadside assistance period aligns with Omoda’s standard seven-year/100,000-mile warranty, offered on both the 5 and E5 SUV models. 

To extend their RAC cover, owners need to ensure their vehicle is serviced by an Omoda or Jaecoo dealership, in accordance with the manufacturer’s recommended intervals. This will see cover automatically renewed for a further 12 months each time. 

Should the Omoda be sold, the RAC breakdown cover can also be transferred to its new owner. 

At present, there are 75 Omoda dealerships throughout the UK, with plans to increase this to 100 by the end of the year.

Earning the trust of consumers

Omoda Free RAC Roadside Cover

Victor Zhang, executive vice president of Omoda UK said, “This partnership with the RAC is the latest pillar in our wider aftersales proposition. As a new entrant to the UK, we know we have to earn the trust of the UK consumer and the RAC’s reputation will help give customers peace of mind. 

“We’re very confident in the quality and reliability of our cars, but partnering with the RAC means that if customers do find themselves in need, most will get help within an hour, and four out of five cars will be fixed on the spot.”

First founded in 2022, Omoda is a spin-off brand from the Chinese Chery marque. Initially focused on sales in Russia, Omoda entered the UK market earlier this year. The Omoda 5 makes use of a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine, while the E5 features a 150kW electric motor. 

In addition to a seven-year warranty and seven years of breakdown cover, both Omoda models have received five-star Euro NCAP safety ratings.

U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

