Chery Tiggo 8: new seven-seat SUV to cost from £28,545

Chery is the latest Chinese car manufacturer to enter the UK market. Orders for the Tiggo 8 seven-seat SUV are already being taken.

The parent company of the Omoda and Jaecoo brands, Chery was the fourth-largest vehicle manufacturer in China last year.

UK specifications and prices for the Tiggo 8 have been announced. It will significantly undercut most family SUV rivals, with a starting price of just £28,545.

Compared to established seven-seat SUVs such as the Skoda Kodiaq and Mazda CX-80, the Tiggo 8 could save buyers at least £10,000.

Up to 745 miles of hybrid range

The entry-level version of the Chery Tiggo 8 comes equipped with a 147hp 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine. It can accelerate from 0-62mph in 9.7 seconds.

Priced from £33,545, the Tiggo 8 Super Hybrid has a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Combining a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor results in 202hp – and a swifter 0-62mph time of 8.5 seconds.

Fitted with an 18.4kWh battery, the Tiggo 8 Super Hybrid has an estimated total range of up to 745 miles, and can travel 56 miles in fully electric mode.

All models have plenty of standard safety equipment, including a 540-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assist and collision warning.

Tiggo 8 orders are open

Two trim levels are offered for the Chery Tiggo 8. Aspire specification includes heated seats, a 15.6-inch central touchscreen and an air-cooled wireless smartphone charger, along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone connectivity.

Summit adds electrically adjustable, heated and ventilated front seats with a massage function, plus a panoramic sunroof, ambient interior lighting and a 12-speaker Sony audio system.

The Tiggo 8 will come with a seven-year or 100,000-mile warranty as standard. RAC Home Start breakdown cover is included, too.

Chery is currently in the process of expanding its UK dealer network, but orders for the Tiggo 8 can be placed now. The first deliveries are expected from 1 September 2025.

