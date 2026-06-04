New BMW M2 xDrive brings all-wheel drive to baby M car

Marking the first time BMW has offered all-wheel drive for its smallest M model, UK prices for the new M2 xDrive will start from £74,255.

John Redfern
John Redfern
The 2026 BMW M2 xDrive boasts the same 480hp as its rear-wheel drive counterpart, but races from 0-62mph in a quicker time

BMW has added the option of all-wheel drive to its smallest M model, enhancing its appeal for many UK drivers. 

Until now, both generations of BMW M2 had been rear-wheel drive, with tyre-shredding drifting ability very much on the agenda.

Fear not, though: the M2 xDrive has not abandoned its tail-happy roots. The new model still sends torque to the rear wheels until they cannot handle any more. 

Only then will the xDrive system’s multi-plate clutch divert torque to the front axle, helping restore traction to slingshot the M2 down the road. 

As a result, the new M2 xDrive could be a practical choice for UK enthusiasts who want to enjoy their sports car in all weathers.

New Ignite tech boosts efficiency

2026 BMW M2 xDrive

Powering the new M2 xDrive is the same 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six as found in the regular model, producing 480hp and 443lb ft of torque. 

The engine features BMW’s patented new ‘Ignite’ technology, with a pre-chamber combustion process to boost efficiency. Set to be added to all six-cylinder M models, the new system allows the petrol engine to meet forthcoming EU7 emissions regulations. 

Improved efficiency should also mean a reduction in fuel consumption, which BMW believes will be welcomed by track day drivers who can keep lapping circuits for longer. 

BMW’s eight-speed automatic transmission is standard for the M2 xDrive. Only the rear-wheel-drive model can be equipped with a six-speed manual ‘box.

Going sideways is still allowed

2026 BMW M2 xDrive

The added traction of xDrive brings an extra benefit to the M2, reducing the time it needs to accelerate from 0-62mph. 

Compared to 4.0 seconds for the rear-wheel-drive M2, the xDrive-equipped version takes just 3.7 seconds to complete the benchmark sprint. 

Top speed remains capped at 155mph, with the optional M Driver’s Package upping this to 174mph for greater bragging rights.

As with any modern M car, drivers are able to customise the M2’s powertrain to their personal preferences. One option in the M Setup menu allows the xDrive system to be set solely to rear-wheel drive, with the Dynamic Stability Control switched off. 

BMW notes that this ‘unlocks a driving experience of remarkable purity’ – and probably one optimised for lurid tail slides, too…

Bringing ‘traction and precision’ to the M2

2026 BMW M2 xDrive

Alexander Karajlovic, vice president for development at BMW M GmbH, said: “The new BMW M2 with M xDrive opens the next chapter in the story of an icon. It breaks new ground in blending the strong, uncompromising character of the BMW M2 compact high-performance sports car with the superior traction and precision of M xDrive for the first time”.

Prices for the BMW M2 xDrive will start at £74,255 in the UK, representing an increase of just over £2,600 versus the rear-wheel-drive coupe. 

New for the 2026 M2 is the option of the bold BMW Individual Borusan Turkish Blue paint, which adds an extra £4,385. 

The BMW Configurator has already been updated for the M2 xDrive, so you can start planning your ideal specification before production gets underway in August 2026.

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John Redfern
John Redfern
U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

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