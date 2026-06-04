New BMW M2 xDrive brings all-wheel drive to baby M car

BMW has added the option of all-wheel drive to its smallest M model, enhancing its appeal for many UK drivers.

Until now, both generations of BMW M2 had been rear-wheel drive, with tyre-shredding drifting ability very much on the agenda.

Fear not, though: the M2 xDrive has not abandoned its tail-happy roots. The new model still sends torque to the rear wheels until they cannot handle any more.

Only then will the xDrive system’s multi-plate clutch divert torque to the front axle, helping restore traction to slingshot the M2 down the road.

As a result, the new M2 xDrive could be a practical choice for UK enthusiasts who want to enjoy their sports car in all weathers.

New Ignite tech boosts efficiency

Powering the new M2 xDrive is the same 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six as found in the regular model, producing 480hp and 443lb ft of torque.

The engine features BMW’s patented new ‘Ignite’ technology, with a pre-chamber combustion process to boost efficiency. Set to be added to all six-cylinder M models, the new system allows the petrol engine to meet forthcoming EU7 emissions regulations.

Improved efficiency should also mean a reduction in fuel consumption, which BMW believes will be welcomed by track day drivers who can keep lapping circuits for longer.

BMW’s eight-speed automatic transmission is standard for the M2 xDrive. Only the rear-wheel-drive model can be equipped with a six-speed manual ‘box.

Going sideways is still allowed

The added traction of xDrive brings an extra benefit to the M2, reducing the time it needs to accelerate from 0-62mph.

Compared to 4.0 seconds for the rear-wheel-drive M2, the xDrive-equipped version takes just 3.7 seconds to complete the benchmark sprint.

Top speed remains capped at 155mph, with the optional M Driver’s Package upping this to 174mph for greater bragging rights.

As with any modern M car, drivers are able to customise the M2’s powertrain to their personal preferences. One option in the M Setup menu allows the xDrive system to be set solely to rear-wheel drive, with the Dynamic Stability Control switched off.

BMW notes that this ‘unlocks a driving experience of remarkable purity’ – and probably one optimised for lurid tail slides, too…

Bringing ‘traction and precision’ to the M2

Alexander Karajlovic, vice president for development at BMW M GmbH, said: “The new BMW M2 with M xDrive opens the next chapter in the story of an icon. It breaks new ground in blending the strong, uncompromising character of the BMW M2 compact high-performance sports car with the superior traction and precision of M xDrive for the first time”.

Prices for the BMW M2 xDrive will start at £74,255 in the UK, representing an increase of just over £2,600 versus the rear-wheel-drive coupe.

New for the 2026 M2 is the option of the bold BMW Individual Borusan Turkish Blue paint, which adds an extra £4,385.

The BMW Configurator has already been updated for the M2 xDrive, so you can start planning your ideal specification before production gets underway in August 2026.

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