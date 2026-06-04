The bear facts: what you need to know about Fiat’s Grizzly SUV

Fiat has revealed the first images of its Grizzly SUV and Grizzly Fastback coupe, due to be launched later this year.

Set to become the largest models in the Fiat range, the Grizzly name is a deliberate play on the classic Panda lineage.

Being larger than the Fiat Grande Panda elevates the Grizzly into the C-SUV segment, pitching it against popular family SUVs such as the Dacia Bigster.

The Grizzly Fastback is the arguably more stylish coupe variant, with a design that has hints of Peugeot 3008 in its sleeker silhouette.

In order to make the Grizzly competitive in this hard-fought marketplace, Fiat says its new model will cost from around £25,000.

Bearing down on the SUV market

Fiat will build the Grizzly twins on the Stellantis ‘Smart Car Platform’ (SMP). This is already used by various other vehicles across the group’s brands, including the Citroen C3 Aircross and reborn Vauxhall Frontera.

The SMP also allows for a host of different powertrain options. As a result, we expect the Grizzly and Grizzly Fastback to be available in petrol, hybrid and fully electric guises.

Both Grizzly models measure less than 4.5 metres in length, but Fiat says that versatility is central to their appeal. The pair ‘set a new benchmark in practicality, offering exceptional interior space and a best-in-class boot capacity’, claims the official press release.

Bringing families back to Fiat

Olivier Francois, CEO of Fiat, commented: “Grande Panda marked the return of Fiat to affordable family movers. With Grizzly and Grizzly Fastback, we’re completing this lineup with two vehicles designed around different needs, different lifestyles, but sharing the same idea: smart, accessible and rooted in Fiat’s design DNA.

“Together, they bring Fiat back at the heart of the family mobility market with a complete and coherent lineup”.

Fiat plans to launch the Grizzly and Grizzly Fastback in the second half of 2026, with a focus on sales in Europe, Latin America and the Middle East.

Stellantis is also expected to launch versions of the Grizzly SUV and Fastback in North America, following a recent update to investors. The Stateside models will likely be sold under the Chrysler brand, and be known as the Arrow and Arrow Cross.

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