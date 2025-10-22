Yangwang U9 Xtreme sets another EV lap record at the Nurburgring

Already the world’s fastest production car, the Yangwang U9 Extreme has claimed another record with a scorching Nurburgring lap time.

John Redfern
John Redfern
The all-electric Yangwang U9 Xtreme has 3,000hp, allowing it to become the fastest EV around the Nürburgring Nordschleife

The Yangwang U9 Xtreme was already the fastest production car on the planet. Now it has now broken the Nurburgring lap record for electric cars.

Earlier this year, the U9 Xtreme reached an official top speed of 308.4mph, setting a new benchmark for EVs. 

Yangwang’s engineering team has been paying regular visits to Germany’s fearsome Nurburgring Nordschleife circuit during the past year. 

This testing time helped the U9 Xtreme to achieve a lap time of 6min 59.157sec – five seconds quicker than the previous EV record-holder.

Breaking records at the ‘Green Hell’

Yangwang U9 Xtreme Nurburgring Record

Developed from the Yangwang U9 electric sports car, the track-focused Xtreme features four electric motors, each one capable of spinning at up to 30,000rpm. 

Total power output is a mighty 3,000hp. The U9 Extreme also makes a world-first use of mass-produced 1,200V battery technology.

Standard specification on the Xtreme includes a titanium-alloy carbon-ceramic braking system, along with Yangwang’s trick DiSus-X suspension. 

Specially developed GitiSport e-GTR Pro semi-slick tyres were used for the record run, helping control the Yangwang on the 154 corners that make up the ‘Green Hell’.

Pushing the limits of performance

Yangwang U9 Xtreme Nurburgring Record

German racing driver Moritz Kranz was behind the wheel for the record run. He said: “The Nurburgring Nordschleife is the most demanding track, and our lap time is a testament to the development skills of BYD and Yangwang.” 

The record gives another boost to the Yangwang brand, which is a new, upmarket division of the globally successful BYD Auto company.

BYD executive vice president Stella Li said: “We are dedicated to pushing the limits of what can be achieved through technology, and the Nurburgring is such a legendary challenge for cars and drivers that it is only natural for our engineers to pursue their dreams there. I congratulate the entire team on this phenomenal achievement. 

“The limited-edition U9 Xtreme has proven that it is not only the world’s fastest car in a straight line, but also a vehicle with the performance and dynamic qualities necessary to break lap records on a circuit with a wide variety of corners.”

ALSO READ:

308.4mph! Yangwang U9 becomes the world’s fastest production car

The UK is now BYD’s biggest market outside China

Best supercars to buy in 2025

Related Articles

John Redfern
John Redfern
U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest news

Rolls-Royce Phantom Centenary celebrates 100 years of luxury

John Redfern - 0
Craftspeople at Rolls-Royce have taken three years to create the intricate details found in the Phantom Centenary Private Collection.

These are the UK’s most reliable older used cars

John Redfern - 0
New car warranty research uncovers which used vehicles aged between eight and 12 years old should be the most reliable.

EV bargain: new Vauxhall Grandland Electric AWD prices

John Redfern - 0
The new Grandland Electric AWD becomes the very first battery powered Vauxhall to come with all-wheel drive

New 2025 Porsche Macan GTS joins electric SUV range

John Redfern - 0
Likely to be a strong seller in the Porsche Macan Electric range, the new 571hp GTS is available to order now – priced from £89,000.