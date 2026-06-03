New Audi Drive Experience includes laps of Silverstone in an RS3

Audi enthusiasts who want to emulate the marque’s Formula 1 drivers can now take to the track at Silverstone.

The relaunched Audi Drive Experience allows fans to get behind the wheel of a 400hp Audi RS3 Sportback, tackling hot laps around the ‘Home of British Motorsport’.

Audi’s is the only UK driving experience hosted at a current Formula 1 circuit. The British Grand Prix will take place at Silverstone later this month.

Announcing the new Audi Drive Experience is the first element in a three-year deal between the German manufacturer and Silverstone.

This saw Audi appointed as ‘Official Car Partner’ of the Northamptonshire circuit, which means it will supply safety cars for a number of race events.

Audi and Silverstone work together

Audi’s new partnership with Silverstone comes a few months after the marque joined the Formula 1 grid with its new Audi Revolut F1 team.

Although the RS3 hot hatch lacks the ultimate power and pace of the cars driven by Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi says it will deliver ‘explosive acceleration, precise handling and Quattro performance’.

Those taking part in the Audi Drive Experience will be at Silverstone for 90 minutes, and receive one-to-one instruction from an ARDS-qualified instructor.

They will then enjoy two four-lap sessions around the two-mile International circuit, along with a pair of demonstration laps in an Audi RS course car.

Experience Audi performance on-track

Priced from £239, the Audi Drive Experience is available to book now, and open to drivers aged over 18 with a full UK manual driving licence.

Hannah Grosvenor, sales director at Silverstone, said: “We’re incredibly excited to launch the Audi Experience at Silverstone. This is a fantastic opportunity for fans to experience Audi’s performance credentials first-hand, taking on a world-class circuit in the RS3 Sportback.

“Our partnership with Audi is built around creating memorable experiences, and this new product is a brilliant example of how we’re bringing that to life for our customers.”

José Miguel Aparicio, managing director of Audi UK added: “The new Audi Drive Experience allows fans and customers to experience true Audi performance and passion first-hand, and there is no better place to demonstrate this than at the Home of British Motorsport.”

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