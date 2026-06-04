Car MOT failure costs rocket to record levels

Around nine million UK motorists could face substantially increased repair costs to fix their car after an MOT test failure.

John Redfern
John Redfern
The trend for increasing MOT repair costs began in 2022, and has continued since according to new data analysis

Getting your car through its MOT test could be expensive, with the price of repairs said to have spiralled in recent years. 

New research reveals that, even as MOT pass rates are increasing, the average cost to fix vehicles that fail the test has risen dramatically. 

The analysis comes from car service booking platform BookMyGarage, which analysed thousands of invoices for cars tested at its partner garages across the UK.

BookMyGarage checked invoices from 2022 to 2025, covering full calendar years, allowing it to track the upward trend in the cost of MOT repairs

For cars that fail their MOT when tested, owners can now expect to pay up to 70 percent more than they would have in 2022.

Failure rates down, but costs are up

Spiralling MOT Repair Costs

According to the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), the overall failure rate for MOT tests currently stands at 28.1 percent. Just over a decade ago, in 2013-2014, two fifths (40 percent) of vehicles failed their annual inspection.

Motorists retaining their cars for longer, in part due to cost-of-living concerns, is one potential contributor to the rising cost of MOT repairs. 

The average age of Britain’s 36 million cars now stands at just over nine years, exposing drivers to growing repair bills. BookMyGarage’s own data found that 49 percent of MOT bookings made on their platform resulted in advised or mandatory repairs for the oldest cars.

The research also uncovered that the average bill for failed MOT fixes has climbed to £425 for cars in the 6-8 year age bracket. 

Even for cars as young as 3-5 years, the average repair cost is now £332. This includes the MOT test itself, which is capped at £54.85.

Older cars are potentially a factor

Spiralling MOT Repair Costs

One nationwide garage chain now has an average MOT invoice of £227: a 70 percent rise since 2022. 

At smaller regional garage networks, which may focus on older vehicles, the typical cost of an MOT needing extra repairs has jumped from £122 in 2023 to £183 in 2025: a 50 percent increase. 

Karen Rotberg, co-founder of BookMyGarage, said: “Repairs are not optional after an MOT failure, so many of Britain’s motorists are caught in an inflationary spiral that shows no sign of easing.

“With more drivers holding onto their cars for longer, garages are inevitably seeing more vehicles reach the stage where parts naturally wear out.

“Most people don’t know exactly what their car needs and that’s where transparency is key. Our advice is to carefully compare trusted local garages, understand their pricing and read real reviews before making a choice.”

Has your car ever failed its MOT, and how much did you spend in fixing it? Let us know in the comments

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John Redfern
John Redfern
U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

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