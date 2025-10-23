New Toyota bZ4X prices now start from under £40k

Toyota has confirmed UK prices and specifications for the updated 2026 bZ4X electric SUV.

First launched in 2022, the bZ4X was the first fully electric car sold by the Japanese marque.

From the outset, questions were asked about the bZ4X’s battery range, including by Motoring Research’s Richard Aucock.

However, revisions for the 2026 model should extend the bZ4X’s previously disappointing range, and provide a host of other improvements.

Longer range for top bZ4X

The updated Toyota bZ4X will be available with a choice of two batteries, allowing customers to choose between 57.7kWh and 73.1kWh capacities.

Front-wheel drive will remain standard across all three trim levels of the SUV, but the range-topping Excel is also offered with all-wheel drive.

Opting for the larger battery pack means the bZ4X is capable of 352 miles when fully charged. This makes for a noticeable improvement over the 317-mile maximum range of the current model.

Excel versions also come with a 22kW built-in AC charger, helping to reduce charging times. A battery pre-conditioning function is included on all models, too.

Order from November 2025

The bZ4X range opens with the £39,995 Icon, which is only available with the smaller 57.7kWh battery. Standard equipment now includes two wireless smartphone chargers, a larger 14.0-inch infotainment screen, ambient cabin lighting and piano black trim for the wheelarches.

Design specification adds the larger 73.1kWh battery, a 360-degree surround-view camera, puddle lights and an integrated windscreen de-icer. It costs from £45,795.

Top-spec Excel starts at £48,995, with 20-inch alloy wheels, ventilated power-adjustable front seats, heated rear seats, a digital rear-view mirror and synthetic leather upholstery all included.

Orders for the revised Toyota bZ4X can be placed from 3 November 2025. Deliveries of the first cars are expected in January 2026.

