BMW and Mini owners can play new Hot Wheels racing game

BMW, Mattel and AirConsole have worked together to launch Hot Wheels: Xtreme Overdrive – an exclusive new in-car racing game.

BMW and Mini models with the latest software can play the game via their car’s central touchscreen, using smartphones as controllers.

Announced at the 2025 Tokyo Motor Show, Hot Wheels: Xtreme Overdrive is the latest game to become available through the AirConsole in-car gaming platform.

It follows the launch of Uno Card Party for BMW and Mini models last year, along with AirConsole’s expansion to other marques.

BMW and Hot Wheels go racing

Hot Wheels: Xtreme Overdrive has been given a deliberate BMW theme. On one of the tracks in the game, players race the BMW Vision Neue Klasse X concept car.

In addition, one of the eight playable vehicles in the game is a digital representation of the new BMW iX3 electric SUV.

The partnership between BMW and AirConsole will see Hot Wheels: Xtreme Overdrive remain exclusive to the German marque until June 2026.

Up to four passengers can play the game at one time, albeit only when the vehicle is stationary.

Turning cars into entertainment hubs

The AirConsole app is available for BMW or Mini models using BMW Operating System 8.5 in combination with BMW ConnectedDrive Professional, or Operating System 9 in combination with BMW Digital Premium or the Mini Connected Package.

It will also be offered for the next generation of BMW vehicles using Operating System X, starting with the new iX3.

“Cars are no longer just about driving, they’re becoming entertainment hubs,” said Anthony Cliquot, CEO of N-Dream. BMW’s continuous investment into exclusive content with AirConsole is a testament to in-car entertainment’s growing importance.”

ALSO READ:

McLaren 750S JC96 edition is created specially for Japan

Aston Martin Vanquish and DB12 celebrate 60 years of Volante

Munro is the bold new car company from Scotland