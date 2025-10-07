Munro is the bold new car company from Scotland

Volume car production will return to Scotland for the first time in more than five decades.

Glasgow-based Munro has announced a £2 million investment from Elbow Beach Capital, allowing it to increase production capacity.

With 246 existing orders for the M-Series electric 4×4 already placed, the extra injection of cash will help Munro speed up its plans to deliver completed vehicles.

The current order bank is worth more than £17 million. Increasing Munro’s manufacturing capacity is expected to generate 300 new jobs at its Glasgow facility.

Helping industry to decarbonise

Earlier this year, Munro delivered the first completed examples of the M-Series. Denbighshire Council in North Wales and the Gleneagles Hotel resort in Scotland both took delivery of the electric off-roader.

The company is now targeting annual production of up to 5,000 vehicles, primarily aimed at the mining, defence and construction sectors.

Munro says that while the electrification of passenger vehicles has accelerated rapidly, the commercial 4×4 sector remains largely dependent on diesel.

Munro’s targeted industries are noted as being under pressure to ‘decarbonise operations’, with mining alone responsible for 4-7 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Proudly made in Scotland

The Munro M-Series is offered with two powertrain options, and comes with permanent all-wheel drive as standard. Customers have a choice of three body styles: utility van, pickup truck and a chassis cab intended for conversions.

When fully charged, the Munro EV’s 85kWh battery pack provides a range of around 170 miles. It offers a payload capacity of more than 1,000kg, too.

Prices for the M-Series start at £75,995 excluding VAT. A host of options allow the electric off-roader to be tailored to specific business needs.

Following the announcement of new investment, CEO of Munro EV Russel Peterseon said: “This investment validates the critical need for zero-emission solutions in heavy industry.

“Mining companies, defence interests and construction firms are actively seeking alternatives to diesel-powered vehicles, both to meet sustainability targets and reduce operational costs. The M-Series delivers on both fronts without compromising the performance these industries demand.”

ALSO READ:

Overfinch to build ‘most expensive Range Rover ever sold’

Slinging mud: passing judgement on the Ineos Grenadier

Your EV questions answered on Motoring Electric