BBC Sounds now integrated into BMW and Mini cars

BMW has become one of the first car brands to incorporate the BBC Sounds application directly into its infotainment system.

The change will make it easier for drivers to access BBC radio stations, live music, podcasts and more.

Previously, BBC Sounds listeners have only been able to access the application by connecting a smartphone to their car’s infotainment system, making use of Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

Easier access to BBC Sounds

Those using BMW or Mini Operating System 9 will now be able to open the BBC Sounds app without using a smartphone.

Drivers also need to have a subscription to BMW Digital Premium or the Mini Connected Package, which enables unlimited data connectivity. This allows live streaming of content from BBC Sounds, with data usage included as part of the existing subscription package.

Before using BBC Sounds for the first time, BMW or Mini drivers need to download the application for free via the vehicle’s built-in app store.

Once downloaded, the BBC Sounds app is fully integrated into the vehicle’s user interface and can be easily accessed through the ‘All Apps’ (BMW) or ‘Media Selection’ (Mini) menu options.

Compatible with the latest cars only

BMW says the initial roll-out of BBC Sounds will be available to more than 50,000 BMW and Mini drivers throughout the UK. This is expected to increase to 150,000 drivers by the end of 2025.

For now, BBC Sounds will only be compatible with the latest vehicles using Operating System 9. This typically applies to the newest vehicles, launched for the 2024 model year onwards.

It means those with cars running Operating System 8.5 or older will need to be patient, or simply keep using a smartphone connection.

The full list of BMW and Mini models compatible with the BBC Sounds app are:

BMW 1 Series (2024 onwards)

BMW 2 Series Active Tourer (2024 onwards)

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe (2025 onwards)

BMW X1 / iX1 (2023 onwards)

BMW X2 / iX2 (2024 onwards)

BMW X3 (2024 onwards)

All Mini models (2024 onwards)

