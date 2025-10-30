New Mini Paul Smith edition celebrates classic British style

A new special edition Mini has been revealed, bringing together two classic British brands.

The Mini Paul Smith Edition made its debut at the 2025 Tokyo Motor Show, showcasing a fresh look for the Cooper Electric hatchback.

Sir Paul Smith has a long history with the Mini marque. The famous fashion designer first created a limited edition classic Mini in 1998.

The latest Paul Smith Edition follows the theme of exclusive exterior colour combinations, along with special interior details.

Classic Paul Smith design

Buyers will be able to choose from three paint colour options, two of which are exclusive to the Paul Smith Edition.

Statement Grey is a modern interpretation of a classic Mini Austin Seven colour from 1959. Inspired White is a homage to the retro Mini Beige shade. And Midnight Black is a popular choice from the modern Mini range.

The roof can be finished in Nottingham Green (a tribute to Sir Paul’s birthplace) or Jet Black. Opting for the green sees a Paul Smith ‘Signature Stripe’ added above the rear window, with gloss and matt stripes for the black roof. More Nottingham Green can be found on the wing mirrors and front grille surround.

A special black and blue colour combination is used for the Mini badge. The 18-inch Night Spoke alloy wheels are finished in Dark Steel, complete with Nottingham Green centre caps.

Signature Stripes inside the Mini

On the inside, Sir Paul’s handwritten motto of ‘Everyday is a new beginning’ can be found on the door sills, with a hand-drawn rabbit logo on the floor mats.

Paul Smith tone-on-tone striped patterns are incorporated into the knitted dashboard trim, while the steering wheel features a ‘Signature Stripe’ detail.

Sports seats are trimmed in Nightshade Blue, with Paul Smith stripes and a stitched logo. A Dark Steel finish is used for the interior door handles, speaker grilles and cup holders.

First deliveries due next year

Sir Paul Smith said: “It’s not often that you see two icons of British design work together in this way and it’s wonderful that our partnership has carried on over so many years. The Mini Paul Smith Edition has been a real privilege and a wonderful opportunity. New colours and new unexpected details will be a welcomed surprise.”

Prices for the Mini Paul Smith Edition start from £32,705 in Cooper Electric guise, with the first deliveries expected in spring 2026.

Mini will extend its Paul Smith range to include petrol-powered Cooper models in the near-future.

