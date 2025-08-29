Porsche introduces in-car gaming with AirConsole app

Porsche is the latest car manufacturer to offer the AirConsole app, which includes games such as Uno Card Party.

Porsche Macan AirConsole Gaming

The Porsche Macan is set to become the German company’s first car to offer AirConsole multi-player gaming. 

Coming to the luxury SUV later this year, AirConsole will allow Macan drivers and their passengers to play a range of games from a specially curated library. 

The app makes use of the Macan’s central infotainment screen as a display. Passengers then connect their smartphones to use as controllers. 

Players will have access to a growing list of more than 40 games, including Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, Overcooked and Uno Card Party

Gaming on the go

Porsche Macan AirConsole Gaming

When the Macan is parked, up to five players will be able to use the central touchscreen for multi-player gaming sessions

Once the car is in motion, gaming can be enjoyed on the front-passenger display for non-driving occupants only.  

To ensure the driver remains focused on the road, Porsche’s screen privacy feature prevents them from seeing what is on the passenger display. It means gaming should remain safe and distraction-free for the driver.

Players will need a Porsche Connect account to download the AirConsole app. This is available in almost every region around the world apart from China.

‘The future of mobility’

Porsche has become the latest car manufacturer to gain AirConsole technology, which is already used by BMW, Mini, Audi and Volkswagen.

More details about Porsche’s integration of AirConsole will be revealed at next month’s IAA Motor Show in Munich, Germany.

“Our collaboration with Porsche is a powerful signal of how quickly AirConsole is scaling in the automotive industry,” said Anthony Cliquot, CEO of AirConsole.

“In just two years since launching our in-car platform, we’ve partnered with some of the world’s most respected car brands, now including Porsche. This momentum confirms that gaming has a meaningful place in the future of mobility, and we’re proud to be leading that evolution.”

