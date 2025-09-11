McLaren 750S JC96 edition is created specially for Japan

A new limited edition JC96 version of the McLaren 750S has been revealed, aimed solely at Japanese enthusiasts.

The 750S JC96 is a tribute to the McLaren F1 GTR race cars that competed in the All Japan Grand Touring Car Championship (JGTC).

In 1996, a McLaren F1 GTR driven by John Neilsen and David Brabham won the JGTC GT500 Drivers’ Championship.

Its success eventually proved to be the inspiration for the very first limited-edition McLaren made for the Japanese market.

McLaren goes big in Japan

McLaren will cap production of the 750S JC96 to 61 examples: a reference to the racing number used by John Neilsen and David Brabham on their Team Goh F1 GTR.

Customers will be able to choose from McLaren’s extensive colour palette for the 750S JC96, including unique paint from McLaren Special Operations (MSO).

Four cars will be finished in a handpainted ‘JC96 Tribute Livery’, pictured above, with a red tiger stripe design across the bodywork.

All cars come with special exterior detailing on the front splitter, rear spoiler end-plates and door mirror casings. These will be available in Memphis Red, Titanium Silver, Ice White or Graphite Grey.

Racing-inspired JC96 design

Bespoke ultra-lightweight 15-spoke forged alloy wheels are fitted, along with an MSO High Downforce Kit. The latter is made available on the open-top 750S Spider for the first time.

The JC96’s brake calipers are painted in F1 Gold, while the central-exit exhaust for its 750hp twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 has a natural titanium finish.

The interior of the British supercar is trimmed in grippy Alcantara, including deep bucket seats with red stitching. A JC96 logo is embroidered onto the headrests, with a gold JC96 dedicated plaque added for good measure.

Customers can dive deeper into the MSO options catalogue to further personalise their car’s interior, including an extended red tiger stripe design.

