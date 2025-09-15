Aston Martin Vanquish and DB12 celebrate 60 years of the Volante

Aston Martin has revealed bespoke versions of the Vanquish and DB12 to mark the 60th anniversary of the Volante nameplate.

The bespoke Q by Aston Martin department took the lead in creating the Volante Editions, which are said to offer the ‘ultimate open-top driving experience’.

The Volante story began in 1965 with one of the rarest Aston Martins ever made. Only 37 examples of the ‘Short Chassis Volante’ were produced during a single year. Nonetheless, the name stuck.

Aston Martin’s 60th Anniversary of Volante Editions are intended to commemorate six decades of convertible grand tourers.

Six decades of open-top driving

Both the 60th Anniversary of Volante Editions come with Pentland Green exterior paintwork, complemented by a Q Westminster Green folding roof.

Aston Martin’s classic front grille and side strakes are highlighted in anodised bronze. Bespoke 21-inch alloy wheels are finished in satin bronze, complete with diamond-turned edges.

On the inside, both Volante Editions feature a tri-tone colourway design that combines Centenary Saddle Tan, Ivory and Woven leather.

Dark Walnut open pore veneer is found on the dashboard and door panels. Owners will also discover tactile bronze touchpoints and bespoke 60th Anniversary embroidery on the seats.

An exclusive anniversary present

Aston Martin has left both cars mechanically unaltered. However with 835hp for the Vanquish Volante and 680hp for the DB12 Volante, performance was hardly in short supply.

Jolyon Nash, chief commercial officer at Aston Martin, said: “Volante is one of Aston Martin’s most evocative names, representing six decades of the ultimate open-top driving experience.

“With the 60th Anniversary of Volante Editions, we’ve created a truly exclusive celebration of that legacy – bringing together the raw power of Vanquish Volante and the refined versatility of DB12 Volante in a way that speaks directly to our most discerning customers. These cars are the embodiment of rarity, performance and craftsmanship that define Q by Aston Martin.”

Production of the 60th Anniversary of Volante Editions will be limited to 60 examples of each car. First deliveries are expected before the end of 2025.

