Wild BMW 3 Series road-racer wins Hot Wheels Legends Tour UK

A heavily modified BMW 3 Series has moved one step closer to being immortalised as a Hot Wheels die-cast model.

The 1982 E21-generation 3 Series was created by the father-and-son team of Paul and Ethan Foster from Wickford, Essex.

Chosen as the winner of the UK leg of the 2025 Hot Wheels Legends Tour, the 3 Series impressed a packed crowd and expert judges at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham.

It means the BMW will represent the UK in the European Hot Wheels Legends Tour regional final, and has a chance to progress to the Global Grand Final.

The car chosen as the ultimate winner will be turned into a bespoke 1:64 Hot Wheels model and sold around the world.

Searching for Britain’s coolest cars

Forming part of Slammed UK’s Gravity Show at the NEC, the Hot Wheels Legends Tour UK 2025 saw a shortlist of seven vehicles vying to be named the winner.

The final seven were whittled down from 200 entrants, which ranged from JDM drift machines to historic race cars. Along with the modified BMW, a Jaguar Mk VII was fast-tracked to the UK final. The third finalist was a classic Volkswagen Polo, which won the public vote.

However, the judging panel of Hot Wheels designer Charlie Angulo, Nicola Hume, Jordan Clark and Mat Armstrong, elected the BMW as the UK’s Hot Wheels Legend for 2025.

One step closer to Hot Wheels glory

For Paul and Ethan Foster, the 3 Series has been a 14-year project. Its race-inspired styling includes an enormous rear spoiler taken from a genuine Group 5 competition car.

A 420hp 5.0-litre Rover V8 provides the power, with side-exit exhaust tailpipes, a DTM-specification gearbox and a Quaife limited-slip differential. Adjustable coilover suspension and Wilwood brakes were also part of the makeover.

“It’s amazing to win the Hot Wheels Legends Tour UK. Built together with my son Ethan, it’s part of our family and we’ll never sell it. We’ve both been huge Hot Wheels fans since we were kids. I just can’t believe it,” said Paul Foster.

“Representing the UK at the next round of the competition is so exciting. Thank you to everyone for the support.”

