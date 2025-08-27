Wild BMW 3 Series road-racer wins Hot Wheels Legends Tour UK

Created by a father-and-son team, this extreme BMW 3 Series was chosen as the UK’s Hot Wheels contender at the 2025 Gravity Show.

John Redfern
John Redfern
Hot Wheels Legends Tour UK 2025

A heavily modified BMW 3 Series has moved one step closer to being immortalised as a Hot Wheels die-cast model

The 1982 E21-generation 3 Series was created by the father-and-son team of Paul and Ethan Foster from Wickford, Essex.

Chosen as the winner of the UK leg of the 2025 Hot Wheels Legends Tour, the 3 Series impressed a packed crowd and expert judges at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham.

It means the BMW will represent the UK in the European Hot Wheels Legends Tour regional final, and has a chance to progress to the Global Grand Final.

The car chosen as the ultimate winner will be turned into a bespoke 1:64 Hot Wheels model and sold around the world.

Searching for Britain’s coolest cars

Hot Wheels Legends Tour UK 2025

Forming part of Slammed UK’s Gravity Show at the NEC, the Hot Wheels Legends Tour UK 2025 saw a shortlist of seven vehicles vying to be named the winner. 

The final seven were whittled down from 200 entrants, which ranged from JDM drift machines to historic race cars. Along with the modified BMW, a Jaguar Mk VII was fast-tracked to the UK final. The third finalist was a classic Volkswagen Polo, which won the public vote.

However, the judging panel of Hot Wheels designer Charlie Angulo, Nicola Hume, Jordan Clark and Mat Armstrong, elected the BMW as the UK’s Hot Wheels Legend for 2025.

One step closer to Hot Wheels glory

Hot Wheels Legends Tour UK 2025

For Paul and Ethan Foster, the 3 Series has been a 14-year project. Its race-inspired styling includes an enormous rear spoiler taken from a genuine Group 5 competition car. 

A 420hp 5.0-litre Rover V8 provides the power, with side-exit exhaust tailpipes, a DTM-specification gearbox and a Quaife limited-slip differential. Adjustable coilover suspension and Wilwood brakes were also part of the makeover.

“It’s amazing to win the Hot Wheels Legends Tour UK. Built together with my son Ethan, it’s part of our family and we’ll never sell it. We’ve both been huge Hot Wheels fans since we were kids. I just can’t believe it,” said Paul Foster. 

“Representing the UK at the next round of the competition is so exciting. Thank you to everyone for the support.”

ALSO READ:

Mega Mini crowned as Hot Wheels Legends Tour UK winner

Hot Wheels takes on Lego with new ‘Brick Shop’ self-build car kits

10 secret BMWs finally revealed

Related Articles

John Redfern
John Redfern
U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest news

Ford Puma Gen-E is first EV to get full £3,750 Electric Car Grant

Richard Aucock - 0
Two Ford models qualify for the full Electric Car Grant, as a total of six more EVs are added to the government incentive scheme.

Jimmy Carr’s classic Aston Martin DB6 converted to electric power

John Redfern - 0
Comedian Jimmy Carr's Aston Martin DB6 has become the latest celebrity-owned classic car to gain an electric heart transplant.

2025 Volkswagen T-Roc has sportier styling and hybrid engines

John Redfern - 0
Following the success of the first-generation T-Roc, Volkswagen has big ambitions for the new 2025 version of its crossover SUV.

3 in 4 van drivers are ready to go electric

John Redfern - 0
A new survey by Volkswagen found that most UK van drivers now think an electric vehicle could suit their business.