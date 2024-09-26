Mini owners can now play the Uno card game in their car

Owners of the latest Mini models with an OLED central touchscreen can now enjoy access to one of the world’s most famous card games.

A collaboration between the BMW Group, Mattel and AirConsole means in-car gaming has arrived in new Mini cars and SUVs.

The launch of the AirConsole Games version of Uno for the Mini brand follows a similar roll-out for BMW models last month – after a public debut at the Gamescom event in Cologne, Germany.

Some 500,000 BMW and Mini owners will soon be able to play Uno, as the popular card game is introduced across the range.

Cards in the car

Mini owners with the latest Operating System 9, plus a Mini Connected data package, should have access to the AirConsole Games application. This allows up to four players to connect their smartphones to the central OLED display, making use of a QR code that appears on the screen.

Sensibly, the AirConsole Games application is only available to be used when the car is parked.

“Uno beautifully illustrates the strengths of AirConsole with a game accessible to everyone, a bespoke integration to the car hardware and our phone-controlled gaming experience,” said Anthony Cliquot, CEO of AirConsole.

“Each player can secretly see their own cards on their phone while playing on the infotainment system of the car. This is an experience that would be impossible to achieve using only touchscreen or Bluetooth controls on the infotainment system.”

New in-car entertainment options

In-car gaming continues to be a growing trend with vehicle manufacturers. For example, Tesla now offers owners the ability to play directly through the YouTube application. And buyers of the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, when fitted with the Individualisation Package, are able to play Tetris and Sudoku.

Electrification is likely to further increase the take-up of in-car games, increasing the number of ways to pass the time while charging batteries.

“We continue to increase the value of the overall digital experience for our customers,” said Stephan Durach, senior vice president of the BMW Group Development Connected Company.

“Our partners AirConsole and Mattel are helping make in-car gaming into a new social experience, and I am thrilled to offer a family-favourite game like Uno for this exciting innovation.”

