1 in 5 UK drivers say they’ll never buy an EV

Government policy on electric cars is not encouraging British drivers to buy them, says new research undertaken by the AA.

The breakdown company surveyed more than 14,000 UK motorists to discover their views on EVs, and their thoughts about buying one.

More than one in five (22 percent) of respondents said they totally reject the idea of owning an electric car, and will never buy one.

A similar proportion (20 percent) claimed to be neutral on EV ownership, and would likely stick with a petrol or diesel car for as long as possible.

Turning doubters into adopters

Notably, the majority (52 percent) of those surveyed by the AA said they were likely to buy an electric car in the near-future. An additional seven percent already own or drive an EV.

The AA says such responses show that ‘more needs to be done’ to help increase the rate of EV adoption in the UK.

In particular, it believes that the forthcoming ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 ‘does little to stimulate’ demand for electric cars.

Relying on supply-side interventions, such as the zero emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate, to reduce the level of non-EV choice in the market will not be sufficient, in the AA’s view.

Time for an EV intervention?

Instead, the motoring organisation says direct government intervention is needed to make drivers better informed about EVs, while also incentivising them to switch to electric.

Suggested government action should include awareness campaigns, says the AA, citing a survey finding that 73 percent of respondents have no experience of electric cars at all.

The AA also believes the government should intervene to reduce the cost of electric cars, such as via loans or tax breaks for buying them. Cutting the 20 percent VAT on public EV charging to five percent is also suggested.

Other key AA suggestions include battery health passports for used electric cars (to improve trust in the second-hand EV market), plus allowing plug-in hybrids to be sold until 2035.

Standardising signage for public chargers is another important recommendation, with the AA having previously campaigned about the need to make this clearer.

‘More needs to be done’

Jakob Pfaudler, CEO of the AA, said: “From opening the first filling station and erecting the first road signs, the AA has always led on motoring innovation.

“Our message to government is that more needs to be done to make EVs accessible for everyone. Generally, drivers are hesitant, but most are not hostile to the change. The AA is in a unique position to help, as we deal with drivers throughout the driving life-cycle from learning to drive, buying, insuring and repairing their cars.

“Our research shows many people are confused by the transition, which is not surprising as the main catalyst for change, the ZEV mandate, only governs supply but does little to encourage demand for EVs.

“The ambitious goal of the Climate Change Committee that 80 percent of cars and 74 percent of vans should be electric by 2040 shows how much needs to be done to get there.”

