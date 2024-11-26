‘Out of charge’ EV breakdowns fall to lowest ever level

The number of electric car drivers running out of charge has fallen to a lowest-ever level, statistics from the AA have revealed.

So-called ‘out of charge’ breakdowns are now at a record low of less than 2 percent.

In 2015, the figure was more than four times higher, at 8.26 percent – and has been consistently falling every year apart from 2017 and 2019.

This is despite the huge uptick in new electric cars hitting UK roads.

AA president Edmund King says the figures suggest range anxiety should now be a thing of the past for EV drivers.

“Our figures clearly show that year-on-year, the proportion of EVs running out of charge has dropped dramatically.”

The AA deals with around 8,000 breakdowns each day, yet only around five or six a day are for EVs that are out of charge.

What’s more, “many of the out of charge breakdowns aren’t on zero charge, but are either low on charge or experiencing technical problems such as the vehicle charge point covers sticking.”

AA statistics also show that the top 30 percent of breakdown faults for EVs are almost identical to petrol and diesel cars: tyres, wheels and the 12v battery.

King said the 80% decline in EVs running out of charge is thanks to a combination of more chargers, better chargepoint reliability and charge post support for customers, improved driver education and information – and, of course, the improved range of newer EVs.

“We understand why many drivers have been hesitant about switching to EVs as it is a major change, but it is important their decisions are based on accurate information.

“Once drivers have made the switch, the vast majority enjoy the ride and won’t go back.

ALSO READ

There is now a Lego version of Nigel Mansell’s Williams F1 car

World Rally Championship ditches hybrid power for 2025

Futuristic new 2025 Tasman is Kia’s first pick-up truck