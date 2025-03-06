Kia EV3 is crowned UK Car of the Year 2025

Kia has won back-to-back UKCOTY titles, with the new electric EV3 impressing the judging panel in this year’s contest.

Kia EV3 - UKCOTY Winner 2025

The new Kia EV3 has been named UK Car of the Year 2025. Despite a field of strong contenders, the electric crossover managed to win the contest ‘by a clear margin’.

Already a winner before the final, the EV3 was voted the best Small Crossover by a panel of 31 automotive journalists, including Motoring Research’s own Tim Pitt

It marks the second year in a row that a Kia has been victorious in the UK Car of the Year Awards (UKCOTY). The larger Kia EV9 SUV took the top prize in 2024.

Back-to-back wins for Kia

Kia EV3 - UKCOTY Winner 2025

“Securing back-to-back successes in this competition has only been achieved once before, which shows the outstanding attributes and appeal of the Kia EV3,” said John Challen, co-chairman of the UK Car of the Year Awards. 

“Kia has successfully grown its EV portfolio and the specification, driving range, and distinctive styling are all EV3 elements that impressed our panel of experts.”

Offered with a choice of 58.3kWh or 81.4kWh battery options, the EV3 comes with 400-volt battery technology, which allows recharging from 10 to 80 percent in just 30 minutes.

With prices starting from £32,995, Kia has designed the EV3 to make switching to an electric car a simple and relatively affordable process.

Futuristic looks and intuitive tech

Kia EV3 - UKCOTY Winner 2025

UKCOTY judge Alex Grant explained: “The EV3 takes all of the best bits of the EV9 and distils them into a product targeting one of the UK’s biggest-volume segments. 

“It’s futuristic to look at but intuitive to use, rides and handles UK roads brilliantly and offers a usefully long range of almost 400 miles. A very easy way for families to go electric.”

The Kia EV3 could yet bring more silverware to the South Korean marque’s trophy cabinet, as it remains in contention for the 2025 World Car of the Year prize.

Earlier this year, the EV3 also claimed a strong runner-up position in the 2025 European Car of the Year Awards.

Electric cars leading the way

UKCOTY Awards 2025.

Notably, Kia’s win marks the fourth year in succession that an electric car has claimed the top prize in the UKCOTY Awards. 

Electrification featured prominently amongst the finalists for the 2025 UKCOTY prize, all of which are winners in their own respective categories:

  • Best Small Car – Suzuki Swift
  • Best Family Car – Skoda Superb
  • Best Small Crossover – Kia EV3
  • Best Medium Crossover – Mini Countryman
  • Best Large Crossover – Hyundai Santa Fe
  • Best Executive Car – Polestar 4
  • Best Performance Car – Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

John Redfern
John Redfern
