New 2026 Audi RS5 hybrid: UK prices and specs in detail

Audi has confirmed UK prices for its new high-performance RS5 saloon and Avant (estate), with orders now open.

Featuring the first use of a plug-in hybrid powertrain in an Audi Sport model, the 2026 RS5 replaces the long-serving RS4.

“As the first high‑performance plug-in hybrid, the RS5 marks the beginning of a new era for the Audi Sport brand,” said José Miguel Aparicio, director of Audi UK.

“For decades, Vorsprung durch Technik has been demonstrated through the continued innovation of our RS models, driven by a singular focus: delivering the ultimate performance car for our customers. With the introduction of plug‑in hybrid technology to the RS line‑up, Audi Sport is taking usability, performance and excitement to an entirely new level.”

Prices for the Audi RS5 will start from £89,400 for the four-door saloon, with the more practical Avant costing from £91,300.

Hot enough for a Formula 1 circuit

Audi recently demonstrated the RS5 at the Miami Grand Prix, using it to perform ‘hot laps’ around the Miami International Autodrome – and prove just how quick the car is.

All versions of the Audi RS5 use a 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged petrol V6. The engine is related to that in the previous RS4, but is tuned to develop 510hp and 443lb ft of torque.

The biggest change, however, is the addition of a 174hp electric motor, which results in combined outputs of 639hp and 609lb ft. Both saloon and Avant models can accelerate from 0-62mph in 3.6 seconds, with top speed limited to 155mph.

A 25.9kWh battery pack means the RS5 can cover more than 50 miles on electric power alone. It also means an official fuel economy figure of up to 74.3mpg.

Audi will offer three versions of the RS5 at launch, with all including a comprehensive level of standard specification.

The entry-level car comes with 20-inch alloy wheels, a black exterior styling package, black Audi and RS badges, and darkened matrix LED headlights.

On the inside, the RS5 has Nappa leather sports seats with massage and ventilation functions, a heated RS steering wheel, an 11.9-inch digital instrument panel and a 14.5-inch central touchscreen. There is even a separate 10.9-inch display for front-seat passengers.

Place your orders for the summer

Opting for the Carbon Black model ups the RS5’s price by just over £6,000, but adds larger 21-inch alloy wheels along with exposed carbon fibre details for the exterior. There is also carbon fibre inside, plus seats trimmed in a combination of Dinamica and Nappa leather.

Topping the range is the Audi RS5 Performance Vorsprung, which costs £107,485 in Saloon form and £109,385 as an Avant.

This model gains bespoke front and rear bumpers, black 21-inch alloy wheels and camouflage carbon fibre exterior trim.

Most significantly, opting for the flagship version sees top speed increased to 177mph and the addition of an RS sport exhaust, plus a Bang and Olufsen audio system.

Orders for the new RS5 can be placed now, with the first deliveries to UK customers expected this summer.

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