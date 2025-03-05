Volkswagen ID.EVERY1 will be one of the cheapest EVs on sale

Volkswagen is aiming to democratise EV ownership, led by its new compact ID.EVERY1 electric car.

When the production vehicle arrives in 2027, Volkswagen intends for the ID.EVERY1 to cost around €20,000 (£16,500). This would make it one of the cheapest electric cars on sale.

The ID.EVERY1 will form part of Volkswagen’s ‘Electric Urban Car Family’, along with the ID.2all revealed in 2023. Both cars are keenly focused on affordability.

Thomas Schäfer, CEO of Volkswagen, said: “The ID.EVERY1 represents the last piece of the puzzle on our way to the widest model selection in the volume segment. We will then offer every customer the right car with the right drive system – including affordable all-electric entry-level mobility”.

New tech, familiar face

The ID.EVERY1 concept measures 3,880mm in length. This places it right between the now-discontinued Volkswagen Up city car and the ID.2all. It will also be the smallest model in the Electric Urban Car Family.

Visual links to the Volkswagen Up are evident in the ID.EVERY1’s design, such as its square shape to maximise interior space, plus the black lower surround for the rear window.

The shape of the C-Pillar is a deliberate nod to the iconic Golf, while the LED headlights and glass-covered front grille provide an instantly recognisable Volkswagen look. Illuminated VW badges are used, just in case anyone else needs an extra reminder.

Volkswagen’s head of design, Andreas Mindt, says the ID.EVERY1 “has a self-assured appearance but remains likeable – thanks to details such as the dynamic front lights and the ‘smiling’ rear. These design elements make it more than just a car: they give it character and an identity that people can relate to.”

Four new EVs on this platform

The ID.EVERY1 will make use of Volkswagen’s new modular electric drive (MEB) platform, which has a conventional front-wheel-drive layout.

Volkswagen says this platform maximises efficiency and interior space, and will underpin four new electric models by 2027. Up to 305 litres of luggage space will be available in the ID.EVERY1. We spot proper physical buttons on the minimalist dashboard, too.

Although the ID.EVERY1 is still a concept, some details of its electric powertrain have been released. A 95hp motor will be mounted up front, allowing for a top speed of 81mph.

No details of the battery pack have been confirmed, but Volkswagen is already confident of the ID.EVERY1 being able to cover up to 155 miles when fully charged.

Aiming to be a world leader

Volkswagen is making the ID.EVERY1 part of a clear strategy to become a leader in the affordable electric car market.

The company will release nine new models during the next two years, starting with the production version of the ID.2all Polo-sized supermini EV – with a target price from €25,000 (£20,600).

“Our goal is to be the world’s technologically leading high-volume manufacturer by 2030. And as a brand for everyone – just as you would expect from Volkswagen,” said CEO Thomas Schäfer.

