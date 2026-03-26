Volvo EX30 Cargo turns electric SUV into a VAN

Business and fleet customers in need of an electric van can now opt for an SUV-shaped chunk of Scandi-cool. Meet the Volvo EX30 Cargo.

Designed to maximise the practicality of the battery-powered SUV, the EX30 Cargo is actually the first commercial vehicle to be sold by the Volvo Car company.

Notably, Volvo Group, responsible for building trucks and buses, has been a separate business since 1999.

The new EX30 Cargo will be available as a ‘second-stage conversion’ in the UK. This means it can be applied to existing vehicles in stock, along with new orders, giving the choice of 2026 or 2027 model-year vehicles.

A variety of electric powertrains can be combined with the van conversion. The off-road-ready EX30 Cross Country is also eligible for the Cargo treatment.

Up to 428hp for Volvo EX30 Cargo

The EX30 Cargo conversion sees the rear seats removed from the compact SUV. A bespoke flat floor is fitted, with an access panel to a lower level.

New side panels help to maximise load-carrying capacity, while a specially designed bulkhead protects front-seat occupants from their cargo.

Total load capacity is up to 1,000 litres, with a payload of 390kg. The EX30’s rear doors remain usable, helping with access to whatever items are being carried. There is also additional lighting in the rear of the vehicle.

The 272hp P5 model will be the first to go on sale. It will be joined by the 150hp P3 version for the 2027 model year. In Extended Range form, the EX30 Cargo P3 can cover 300 miles between charges.

For those who need to make really rapid deliveries, the EX30 Cargo will also be available in P8 guise. This brings all-wheel drive via a dual-motor setup, plus a substantial 428hp output.

An electric van with added luxury

The EX30 Cargo Core comes equipped with adaptive cruise control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, parking sensors and a rear-view camera.

Opting for the EX30 Cargo Plus brings a Harman Kardon sound system, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, along with two-zone climate control and wireless smartphone charging.

Prices for the EX30 Cargo in P5 specification will start from £36,010. Orders can be placed through Volvo’s fleet sales team.

Jack Munford, head of fleet at Volvo Car UK, said: “While we are best known for our passenger vehicles, we recognise that business owners and fleets also want the quality, safety and technology that Volvo is renowned for in a compact commercial vehicle. That is why we created the extremely practical EX30 Cargo.”

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