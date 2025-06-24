New Abbey Road sound mode for Volvo and Polestar

Available for the Volvo EX90 and Polestar 3, a new update for the Bowers & Wilkins sound system setting evokes the famous Abbey Road Studios.

Electric SUVs from Volvo and Polestar are set to receive a special audio system update. Volvo EX90 and Polestar 3 models equipped with the premium Bowers & Wilkins sound system will gain a new Abbey Road Studios mode.

This is said to emulate the experience of listening to music inside the legendary recording studio. Abbey Road is best known for being the venue where the Beatles created many of their greatest hits.

Engineers from Bowers & Wilkins worked with experts at the EMI-owned Abbey Road Studios in London, which has played host to many of the world’s most famous music artists.

In the producer’s chair

For both the EX90 and Polestar 3, Abbey Road Studios mode will offer four distinct settings, accessible through the central touchscreen.

The Intimate preset recreates the intimacy of sitting in the producer’s chair in the studio control room, bringing the listener closer to the performance. 

Open mode creates an immersive experience inspired by the studio environment where the music is performed. It allows the listener to hear the music as if alongside the artists.

Energised mode offers lively, vibrant music with pristine detail. It is said to sound broad, energetic and engaging.

An Expansive preset immerses the listener in the ambience of the live room, enhancing the depth, dimension and dynamic punch of the performance. 

And finally, Producer mode allows drivers to tailor the sound for themselves, based around the ‘sonic DNA’ of Abbey Road Studios.

Free update is incoming

Volvo and Polestar will issue the Abbey Road Studios mode via a free over-the-air (OTA) update to vehicles equipped with the Bowers & Wilkins sound system.

In both models, this includes a 25-speaker setup generating a 1,610-watt output. It also incorporates Dolby Atmos playback and road noise-cancelling technology. 

Volvo will begin issuing the OTA update in the coming weeks. Polestar will bundle it amongst a wider array of software upgrades. 

The latter includes Stolen Vehicle Tracking and Smart Schedule for charging to the Polestar 3.

John Redfern
John Redfern
U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

