Volvo gives EX30 electric SUV the Cross Country treatment

The Volvo EX30 electric SUV has been transformed into a true off-roader, thanks to a Cross Country makeover.

Previously reserved for rough-road-ready versions of Volvo estate cars, the EX30 is both the first SUV and first EV to wear the Cross Country badge.

Along with improved all-terrain ability, Volvo will also offer a ‘Cross Country Experience’ for its compact SUV. This brings together a host of optional accessories, allowing owners to personalise their EX30.

The first Volvo Cross Country SUV

“We launched our first Cross Country car more than 25 years ago, and this concept of durable and all-weather cars is core to the Volvo brand,” said Jim Rowan, CEO of Volvo Cars.

“In Sweden, we face harsh winters, but we also like to make the most of them by getting out and exploring our amazing nature, even when it’s minus 20 Celsius outside. That’s why we want to deliver a fully rounded experience, not simply a car, to our EX30 Cross Country customers.”

At launch, the electric Cross Country will be based on the Volvo EX30 in Twin Motor Performance Ultra trim. This means a total of 422hp coming from a 69kWh battery pack, with 0-62mph taking 3.7 seconds.

Volvo says the EX30 can cover up to 265 miles when fully charged. It can also be replenished from 10 to 80 percent battery capacity in 26 minutes.

Adventuring in silence

No Cross Country makeover would be complete without a raised ride height, so the EX30 sits 19mm higher off the ground.

A set of 19-inch wheels with road-biased tyres are fitted as standard, but 18-inch rims with chunkier rubber can be found on the options list.

Chunky front and rear skid plates provide extra body protection, while the wheelarches are trimmed in black plastic. The front grille is also finished in black, and features a topographical artwork showing the Kebnekaise mountain range – home to Sweden’s tallest mountain.

The tailgate is also finished in black, and the C-pillars have Cross Country badges for good measure.

Join the Cross Country ecosystem

On the inside, Volvo leaves the EX30 unchanged in Cross Country spec, meaning a familiar level of Scandinavian minimalism.

The Cross Country Experience will offer customers a discounted package of accessories, including a roof rack and carrier basket, plus mud flaps and off-road tyres.

“We know that more and more people are seeking ways to get closer to nature,” explains Jim Rowan. “This is why with our new Cross Country Experience, we aim to create an entire ecosystem around those models, supporting our customers as they embrace adventure.”

Orders for the Volvo EX30 Cross Country are open now, with the first deliveries expected later this spring.

