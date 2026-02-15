Classic Volvo P1800ES is reborn as a five-cylinder turbo restomod

Dutch company Autoforma has revealed a modified and modernised version of the classic Volvo P1800ES shooting brake.

A new division of Niels van Roij Design, Autoforma has collaborated with fellow Netherlands-based firm Volvo Lotte to create the dramatic Norrsken restomod.

Named after the Swedish word for the Aurora Borealis, the Norrsken is said to deliver ‘clarity, calm intensity and beauty born from restraint’.

Each car will be built to the buyer’s individual specification, with three distinctive design directions on offer.

In addition, Autoforma and Volvo Lotte will deliver a comprehensive performance makeover, intended to retain an analogue driving experience while improving reliability and ease of use.

Meet the Autoforma Norrsken

Dutch designer Niels van Roij is undoubtedly a fan of shooting brakes. Last year, he revealed ‘Henry II’, a coachbuilt Rolls-Royce Corniche. A Tesla Model S shooting brake is also in the firm’s back catalogue.

Autoforma has subtly enhanced the Volvo’s styling, with redesigned bumpers, a new front grille and the option of a carbon fibre front splitter with integrated LED fog lights.

More carbon fibre can be used for the wheelarch extensions. A neat rear spoiler above the glass tailgate is optional, too.

Buyers have a choice of exterior brightwork finished in chrome, silver or anthracite, along with two forged alloy wheel designs. A roof rack can provide some traditional Scandinavian practicality.

Turbocharged Volvo T-5 power available

As part of the design process, buyers can select one of three design themes. Heritage Heaven focuses on period-correct colours and materials, subtly updating the original P1800ES. Mechanical changes are aimed at boosting reliability, rather than outright performance.

Modern Marvel spec introduces discreet changes such as modern LED lighting, new suspension components, extra horsepower and a more progressive colour palette.

The most dramatic option is Forward Fashionista spec, which offers bold colours, new materials and a comprehensive mechanical overhaul. This includes fitting Volvo’s legendary turbocharged five-cylinder T-5 engine, along with upgraded brakes, a quicker steering rack and a twin-exit exhaust system.

Only five cars per year planned

Following the announcement of the new restomod, Niels van Roij commented: “Norrsken reflects the essence of Scandinavian and Dutch design: restraint, honesty in materials and beauty through purpose. Every decision serves both heritage and everyday usability.”

Production of the Norrsken will be capped at five cars each year, due to the near-endless customisation options available.

Regardless of whether a customer chooses Heritage Heaven, Modern Marvel or Forward Fashionista, each car will be tailored to their unique specification.

In its most radical Forward Fashionista guise, prices for the Norrsken will start from €300,000 excluding taxes (approximately £261,000).

