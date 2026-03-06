Volvo ramps up production to meet demand for new electric EX60

Volvo is having to increase planned production of its new EX60 electric SUV, due to unprecedented demand.

The Swedish marque’s newest vehicle was only revealed at the start of this year, but has already seen order numbers far exceed the volumes forecasted.

More than 3,000 orders for the EX60 have been placed in the company’s native Swedish market alone. Germany has also experienced a high number of orders.

In fact, a month after Volvo revealed its electric family SUV, all major European markets have reported substantial customer interest.

Volvo says the pace of orders is outpacing the smaller EX30 when it first went on sale in 2023, despite that model being more affordable to buy.

Unprecedented levels of EV demand

At present, the EX60 is only available to order in Europe. Order books for North American markets won’t open until later this spring, when demand should increase further for the electric SUV.

Volvo plans to prioritise ‘a steady and prudent ramp-up of EX60 production’ at its famous Torslanda facility in Sweden.

The company is also engaged in negotiations with trade union representatives in Torslanda. This is with the aim of keeping the production line open for one extra week during the summer – the first time this has happened in Volvo’s history.

‘A good problem to have’

“That so many customers ordered the EX60 in the first month has surpassed our expectations, and it’s a good ‘problem’ to have,” said Erik Severinson, chief commercial officer at Volvo Cars.

“We are very encouraged to see such strong demand for our game-changing electric SUV, and we are now reviewing our production plans for 2026, as we gear up for the start of customer car production next month.”

Slotting into Volvo’s lineup between the EX30 and EX90 SUVs, the electric EX60 costs from £56,860 in entry-level P6 Plus form.

However, the top-tier EX60 P12 is the model that attracted the most attention at launch. Its 112kWh battery allows for a potential range of up to 503 miles.

Able to charge at speeds of up to 400kW, the EX60 can add 200 miles of range in just 10 minutes.

Placing a UK order for the EX60 in P6 or P10 specifications currently means an expected delivery date of September 2026. Opting for the flagship P12 version means waiting until January 2027.

