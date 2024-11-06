New Dacia Spring Cargo is the UK’s cheapest electric van

The new Dacia Spring Cargo has become the cheapest battery-powered van on sale in the UK.

Excluding VAT, the electric van will cost business buyers just £14,995, with the Spring Cargo also eligible for the UK Plug in Van Grant (PiVG) of £2,500.

Monthly costs could start from £149 without VAT, based on a three-year deal with an allowance of 10,000 miles per annum and a deposit of £894. As such, the Spring Cargo could prove attractive to budget-conscious business users.

Business on a budget

To create the van version of the Spring, Dacia has removed the car’s rear seats and fitted a mesh bulkhead.

This results in 1,085 litres of cargo capacity, which can be accessed via the rear doors or hatchback opening. The load area itself can carry a payload of 370kg.

Keeping prices low is Dacia’s use of standard Polar White paint, combined with steel wheels and lots of black plastic exterior trim. It gives the Spring Cargo an air of UN-specification utilitarianism, and is likely to be a useful base for businesses to add their own liveries.

Also keeping prices low is the simple specification. The Dacia Spring Cargo is only available with one battery and in a single trim level.

Low costs, but fully loaded

The 28.6kWh battery is connected to a 65hp electric motor, with the potential to cover up to 140 miles in mixed driving conditions. Using the Spring Cargo in urban areas should boost its range to 186 miles.

Fast charging means the Spring Cargo can be replenished from 20 to 80 percent battery capacity in 45 minutes.

Manual air conditioning, cruise control, front and rear parking sensors, and a rear-view camera are all included. Infotainment is handled by a 10.0-inch touchscreen with navigation and smartphone connectivity.

Like the regular Spring electric SUV, the Spring Cargo can be ordered now from Dacia dealerships, or online via the Dacia website.

