Porsche 911 S/T pays tribute to Le Mans winner found in a barn

Created by Porsche’s Sonderwunsch department, the custom 911 S/T pays tribute to a classic race car that won its class at Le Mans in 1972.

John Redfern
John Redfern
Porsche 911 ST Exclusive Manufaktur

Porsche has unveiled a unique version of the new 911 S/T, inspired by a historic 911 with an incredible backstory.

It all starts at the 1972 24 Hours of Le Mans, with a Porsche 911 2.5 S/T that claimed victory in the GTS 2500 class. 

The classic 911 S/T continued racing until 1975, then passed through two more owners before it disappeared off the map.

Decades passed until the first clues to its location were uncovered in 2008. Five years later, a Swiss collector found the 911 S/T in a barn just outside San Francisco, then transported it back to Europe to begin a lengthy restoration.

Rescued and restored

Porsche 911 ST Exclusive Manufaktur

Entrusted to the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur department in Zuffenhausen, the original 911 2.5 S/T was given a complete bare-metal overhaul

More than 1,000 hours were put into ensuring the bodywork was perfect. Porsche technicians were able to fabricate missing parts from scratch, working from original technical drawings and sheet metal gauges.

The Exclusive Manufaktur specialists sealed the bare body with a cathodic dip coating, the same process used for corrosion protection on modern production Porsches. 

A complete respray in the original colour of Light Yellow was the finishing touch, which prompted the 911 S/T’s owner to embark on another Porsche project.

And it was all yellow

Porsche 911 ST Exclusive Manufaktur

Porsche’s Sonderwunsch (‘special wishes’) department was commissioned to build a tribute based on the current 525hp 911 S/T.

The same Light Yellow paint was hand-applied to the new car, complete with replicas of the racing decals on the 1972 Le Mans winner. 

Lightweight forged magnesium wheels are finished in Darksilver, and complemented by black brake calipers. The interior is entirely black, too.

Delivered to its owner in Switzerland, the modern 911 S/T now lives alongside the original Le Mans winner that inspired it. Which one would you jump into first?

ALSO READ:

2026 Porsche 911 Turbo S blasts back as a 711hp hybrid

Porsche 911 S/T 2024 review

Porsche 911 3.2 Carrera Clubsport 1988 review

Related Articles

John Redfern
John Redfern
U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest news

Toyota GR Yaris gains a wild rally-inspired bodykit

John Redfern - 0
Recently launched in Japan, Toyota Gazoo Racing has used feedback from motorsport to enhance the GR Yaris hot hatch.

1 in 4 van drivers had tools stolen last year

John Redfern - 0
New research has found an increase in the level of crime affecting van drivers, with 28 percent reporting tool thefts in 2024.

Number of supermarket EV chargers leaps 34% in 18 months

Richard Aucock - 0
The number of electric car charging points at UK supermarkets is increasing rapidly, with 1,001 added in the last 18 months alone.

Porsche delays new electric cars in favour of petrol power

John Redfern - 0
Porsche's forthcoming new flagship SUV will now come with petrol and hybrid powertrains, instead of being fully electric.