Porsche 911 S/T pays tribute to Le Mans winner found in a barn

Porsche has unveiled a unique version of the new 911 S/T, inspired by a historic 911 with an incredible backstory.

It all starts at the 1972 24 Hours of Le Mans, with a Porsche 911 2.5 S/T that claimed victory in the GTS 2500 class.

The classic 911 S/T continued racing until 1975, then passed through two more owners before it disappeared off the map.

Decades passed until the first clues to its location were uncovered in 2008. Five years later, a Swiss collector found the 911 S/T in a barn just outside San Francisco, then transported it back to Europe to begin a lengthy restoration.

Rescued and restored

Entrusted to the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur department in Zuffenhausen, the original 911 2.5 S/T was given a complete bare-metal overhaul.

More than 1,000 hours were put into ensuring the bodywork was perfect. Porsche technicians were able to fabricate missing parts from scratch, working from original technical drawings and sheet metal gauges.

The Exclusive Manufaktur specialists sealed the bare body with a cathodic dip coating, the same process used for corrosion protection on modern production Porsches.

A complete respray in the original colour of Light Yellow was the finishing touch, which prompted the 911 S/T’s owner to embark on another Porsche project.

And it was all yellow

Porsche’s Sonderwunsch (‘special wishes’) department was commissioned to build a tribute based on the current 525hp 911 S/T.

The same Light Yellow paint was hand-applied to the new car, complete with replicas of the racing decals on the 1972 Le Mans winner.

Lightweight forged magnesium wheels are finished in Darksilver, and complemented by black brake calipers. The interior is entirely black, too.

Delivered to its owner in Switzerland, the modern 911 S/T now lives alongside the original Le Mans winner that inspired it. Which one would you jump into first?

