Porsche 911 GT3 is quickest manual car around the Nurburgring

The new 2025 Porsche 911 GT3 has beaten the previous lap record around the fearsome Nordschleife circuit by 9.5 seconds.

Porsche 911 GT3 Nordschleife Record

The latest Porsche 911 GT3 has become the fastest car equipped with a manual gearbox to lap the Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit.

A time of 6:56.294 minutes means the stick-shift 911 GT3 completed a lap some 9.5 seconds quicker than the former record holder: the V10-powered Dodge Viper ACR.

Incredibly, the new manual 992.2-generation 911 GT3, when fitted with the weight-saving Weissach Package, was also 3.633 seconds faster than the previous PDK-equipped 992.1 model. 

What makes the new car’s performance still more impressive is that it retains the same 510hp 4.0-litre naturally aspirated flat-six engine as its predecessor. As such, all extra speed comes solely from chassis tuning and tyres.

The new ‘Ring master

Porsche 911 GT3 Nordschleife Record

Previously reserved solely for the flagship 911 GT3 RS, the Weissach Package adds £15,597 to the price of a new GT3. 

It brings a host of carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) components, including the anti-roll bars, bonnet and roof panel. A set of magnesium alloy wheels, shod with road-legal Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres, help to ensure maximum on-track ability. 

The extreme GT3 RS also informs other improvements for the latest GT3, such as revised suspension geometry to make the car more stable at speed. 

When fitted with a manual transmission, the 911 GT3 features eight percent shorter gear ratios than before, plus a short-throw gear lever to speed up the human side of the equation.

More fun with a manual

Porsche 911 GT3 Nordschleife Record

Behind the wheel of the 911 GT3 for the record-setting run was Porsche brand ambassador and former racing driver, Jorg Bergmeister.

“The new 911 GT3 inspires even more confidence at the limit than the previous model. I was faster in almost every corner,” said Bergmeister after a timed lap of the 12.944-mile circuit. 

The two-time Le Mans winner added: “Even if it would have been a few seconds faster with the seven-speed PDK, with the six-speed manual gearbox I definitely had more to do on the fast lap – and it was therefore even more fun.”

Prices for the latest 911 GT3 start from £158,200, excluding options such as the Weissach Package. All customers will be invited to explore their new car’s capabilities on-track at the Porsche Experience Centre, Silverstone.

