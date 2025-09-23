Porsche delays new electric cars in favour of petrol power

Lack of demand for high-end electric vehicles is making Porsche reconsider its plans to introduce new battery-powered models.

Announcing a ‘realignment of its product strategy’, the German car manufacturer is making drastic changes to its future vehicle lineup.

Most notably, a new flagship SUV, intended to sit above the current Cayenne in the model hierarchy, will now be launched with petrol and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

Previously, Porsche had intended the new luxury model – which has not been named yet – to be sold solely as an EV.

Petrol power to live on longer

Porsche will also extend the lifespan of combustion-powered models, making the Cayenne and Panamera available with traditional engines long into the next decade.

In addition, Porsche says it will push back the development and launch of other intended fully electric models to later dates.

This means that the creation of an all-new electric platform, planned to underpin a range of Porsche EVs in the 2030s, will be ‘rescheduled’.

The new platform will also be ‘technologically redesigned’, in coordination with the wider Volkswagen Group. As a result, expect a bigger pool of brands to adjust their plans due to this change in EV strategy.

Existing electric Porsches will continue to be developed, however, including the Macan, Cayenne and Taycan. A new electric 718 sports car is on the way, too.

Slowing EV demand to blame

Porsche was unequivocal about the reason for its new direction, explaining that it was in ‘response to the significant slower growth of the demand for exclusive battery-electric vehicles’.

“Today we have set the final steps in the realignment of our product strategy,” said Porsche CEO, Oliver Blume. “We are currently experiencing massive changes within the automotive environment. That’s why we’re realigning Porsche across the board.

“In doing so, we want to meet new market realities and changing customer demands – with fantastic products for our customers and robust financial results for our investors.”

