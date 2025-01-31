Best superminis to buy in 2025

The modern supermini needs to tick many boxes. It must be small enough to cope with tight and congested city streets, comfortable on long motorway journeys, as safe as a larger family car, and packed with the latest technology. All this while being cheap to buy and affordable to run. A case of super by name and super by nature, then?

We’ve chosen the best 10 small cars to buy in 2025, with our choices presented in no particular order.

Audi A1 Sportback

The Audi A1 isn’t the cheapest supermini you can buy, but it pays to look beyond the purchase price. Even the entry-level Sport model features 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, LED rear lights, dynamic rear indicators, a 10.25-inch ‘Virtual Cockpit’ driver display and a 10.1-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

S line and Black Edition versions are more lavish, and it’s easy to spend nearly £35,000 on an A1 if you get carried away with the options list. However, the Audi A1 is arguably best in its most basic form, which means it costs around £24,500.

We said: ‘Predictably, the interior is superb, with genuine wow-factor that’s rare in the supermini segment. Some of the plastics feel cheap, which makes it harder to justify the price of the more expensive versions, but gloss is added by the range of personalisation options. The A1 remains one of the most desirable cars in its class.’

Read our Audi A1 review

Dacia Sandero

The Sandero is based on the Renault Clio – another car in our top 10 – but it costs considerably less. In fact, with prices from £14,200 at the time of writing (or £120 a month on PCP finance), it’s one of the UK’s cheapest new cars. There are just three trim levels, Essential, Expression and Journey, but even the base model comes with cruise control, air conditioning, a DAB radio, Bluetooth phone connectivity and electric front windows.

Most will opt for the 90hp 1.0-litre TCe petrol engine, which is available with a six-speed manual gearbox or CVT automatic. To save even more money, the 100hp Bi-Fuel version can run on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). If you prefer your Sandero with a little off-road attitude, the Stepway version has chunky bumpers and added ground clearance.

The Dacia is practical, pleasant to drive and seriously good value. Its Achilles’ heel is a two-star Euro NCAP crash rating for the Sandero Stepway. This compares to the Clio’s five-star score, and is mainly due to a lack of active safety technology. This aside, you will need to buy used to get more supermini for your money.

Honda Jazz

The Jazz has always felt like more than just a supermini. Its spacious interior and clever ‘Magic Seats’ combine to create a car that’s able to muscle in on the family hatchback and small MPV segments. With its seats folded down, the Jazz offers 1,205 litres of luggage space – on par with a Volkswagen Golf. Impressive stuff.

You can flip and fold the Magic Seats like collapsible dining room chairs, creating enough room across the back for a mountain bike. They also fold into the floor, turning the Jazz into something resembling a van.

This latest model features hybrid technology to deliver fuel economy of 62.8mpg and CO2 emissions of just 102g/km. There’s also a more rugged Jazz Crosstar, which features the styling of an SUV. The Jazz isn’t cheap, but consider its standard equipment, hybrid technology and likely reliability.

We said: ‘The surprise will come to those lumbered with the old one, which was an authentic Jazz in terms of looks and space, but built down to a budget that made it feel cheap. This one rectifies that. Better still, it brings in an ingenious hybrid drivetrain that really works. A worry-free electric car impersonator that you don’t even have to plug in. With perfect practicality, a back-up-to-scratch drive and a genuinely welcoming cabin, the allure of the Honda Jazz has returned at last.’

Read our Honda Jazz review

Hyundai i20

Since the last Ford Fiesta rolled off the production line in 2023, you might be searching for another supermini to add to your shortlist. You could do a lot worse than the Hyundai i20, not least for its comprehensive five-year/unlimited mileage warranty.

But there’s more to the i20 than peace of mind. It looks great following a facelift and all models come with a generous level of equipment. Even the entry-level Advance boasts 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and a 10.25-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. There’s also a fabulous i20 N (now used-only) for hot hatch thrills.

Reviewing the i20 N, our Tim Pitt said: ‘On balance, the Fiesta ST has livelier steering and handles with slightly more finesse. The Hyundai counters with more up-to-date tech and a five-year, unlimited mileage warranty. It’s a close call, but I’m giving the new car the win. Long live the compact hot hatch king.’

Read our Hyundai i20 N review

Suzuki Swift

Launched in 2024, the new Suzuki Swift feels like an evolution of the old model. That’s no bad thing, because the Swift has always been one of our favourite superminis – and it’s even more appealing since the demise of the Ford Fiesta. Its 1.2-litre three-cylinder mild-hybrid powertrain delivers an excellent blend of performance and fuel economy, with around 55mpg achievable in daily use.

There are just two trim levels, Motion and Ultra, but because the top-spec model costs just £1,100 more than the entry-level version, we’d be tempted to choose the latter. That said, the Motion does have air conditioning, heated seats, adaptive cruise control and a suite of driver assistance systems.

That said, the Ultra has climate control, polished alloy wheels, electrically folding door mirrors and a heater outlet for rear-seat passengers. The three-pot engine is noisy when pushed hard, but many people will enjoy its raspy soundtrack.

As for negatives, the interior trim feels a bit cheap, the boot is on the small side and Suzuki won’t be building a Sport version. Still, it’s almost as good to drive as a Fiesta and it costs around £20,000. Bargain.

Renault Clio

Fresh from a facelift at the end of 2023, the already-brilliant Renault Clio is now good enough to challenge the Volkswagen Polo in terms of quality and the Ford Fiesta in terms of how it drives. Little wonder it’s one of the most popular small cars in Europe.

There’s enough room inside for four adults, while a 391-litre boot is impressive for this size of car. Luggage capacity is reduced in hybrid versions, but the Clio remains competitive in terms of practicality. You even get a five-year warranty.

We said: ‘The 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol is the range sweet-spot, offering a terrific blend of punch and efficiency. The cabin is more upmarket than before, there’s a wealth of new technology and it’ll be cheap to run.’

Read our Renault Clio review

Skoda Fabia

Like the Clio, the Skoda Fabia is a grown-up and sensible supermini. Essentially, it’s a Volkswagen Polo underneath, but with cheaper prices and plenty of neat ‘Simply Clever’ design features. Examples include a pop-out umbrella within the door and an optional roof-mounted USB port for charging devices attached to the windscreen.

We’d avoid the weedy 80hp 1.0-litre petrol engine and go for the turbocharged 1.0 TSI instead. It’s available in 95hp and 110hp outputs – the latter with an optional automatic gearbox. Also look out for the 150hp 1.5-litre petrol engine, which can propel the little Skoda to 62mph in just 7.9 seconds. The Fabia is roomy inside and has a practical boot. It also comes with the safety and infotainment technology you’d expect, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The Fabia majors on refinement and comfort rather than pin-sharp handling. It’s the kind of car that could fit effortlessly into your life. The Polo has a stronger image, but Skoda isn’t far behind. Aside from a lack of excitement – including the demise of the vRS hot hatch – there’s very little to complain about here.

Toyota Yaris

All things considered, the stylish and reliable Toyota Yaris is possibly our favourite supermini of the moment. Even the entry-level Icon trim features 16-inch alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a reversing camera and a pre-collision system with pedestrian and cyclist technology.

Power is sourced from an efficient 1.5-litre petrol hybrid drivetrain, which delivers between 57.3mpg and 70.6mpg, as well as offering pure electric power at speeds up to 80mph. One electric motor is used to drive the wheels, while the other one starts the car and charges the batteries.

We said: ‘Now into its fourth generation, the Toyota Yaris has been transformed from dull to dynamic. Bold, head-turning styling is combined with a distinctive, high-quality interior and latest-generation tech. Toyota hasn’t forgotten what made the Yaris so popular. All the inherent strengths of previous models are intact: superb space efficiency, brilliant reliability, an easy drive and long-lasting quality.’

Read our Toyota Yaris review

Citroen C3

With prices starting from around £18,000, we have a feeling the new Citroen C3 will sell like hot cakes. Not only does it manage to undercut the Renault Clio, the crossover styling feels trendy and very 2025. At a stroke, the new car has made the outgoing C3 look outdated and outmoded.

Power is sourced from a 1.2-litre petrol engine (a hybrid version is on the way), although a fully electric E-C3 is also available. You can expect to see around 50mpg from the petrol version, while the electric version promises up to 199 miles of range from a fully charged battery. Impressive for an EV costing £22,000.

Like the larger and more expensive Citroen models, the C3’s unique selling point is excellent ride comfort, which is achieved courtesy of Advanced Comfort seats and suspension. If you’re after a comfortable supermini, the C3 has to be at the top of your shopping list.

Because it’s longer and taller than most other superminis, the C3 is also good for growing families, who will appreciate the rear legroom, headroom and sizable boot. ‘Plus’ is the only trim level available at launch, but it features the likes of LED headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and air conditioning.

Volkswagen Polo

The Volkswagen Polo feels every inch the scaled-down Golf. All versions have a quality feel throughout, with power sourced from efficient 1.0-litre petrol engines. It’s a tad expensive, but the Polo’s image remains second-to-none.

The entry-level Polo Life features 15-inch alloy wheels, an eight-inch digital instrument panel, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, air conditioning, cruise control and autonomous emergency braking. At the opposite end of the range, the Polo GTI is an underrated hot hatch.

The Black Edition (pictured) sits above the R-Line trim and features 17-inch alloy wheels, matrix LED headlights, two-tone paint, black styling pack, heated front seats and wireless smartphone charging.

We said: ‘The 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, which injects the Polo with some added pep, would be our choice. It’s not cheap, but the price is offset by competitive finance deals and strong resale values.’

Read our Volkswagen Polo review

