Top 10 tips for buying a used car

Planning to buy a used car? Read this guide first to ensure you purchase the right vehicle at the right price.

With help from Limvirak Chea, CEO of car maintenance and MOT booking service Fixter, we have pulled together 10 tips for purchasing a secondhand vehicle, from shopping around to servicing, and tyres to timing.

If you have any further questions about buying a used car, let us know in the comments and we will endeavour to answer them.

1. Check the car’s mileage

Before buying a secondhand car, you need to know how many miles the vehicle has done during its lifetime. This will likely impact the amount of maintenance work needed in the future.

As a rule of thumb, a used car with a high mileage should have a lower price tag than a similar used car with fewer miles on the clock.

2. Shop around before you buy

Shopping around different car dealerships and online marketplaces before you buy a used car is essential. You wouldn’t just buy the first house you see, so why do so with your car?

Looking for the best deals can take time, but by looking in multiple places you can make price comparisons and check vehicle conditions to ensure you are choosing the best used car for you. Moreover, having knowledge of the used car market gives you better negotiating skills on the final price, which could save you serious money.

3. Go for a test drive

Being able to test drive your secondhand car before purchasing is also imperative. Some issues might not become apparent until you start the engine and hit the road.

Taking a test drive also allows you to compare the car’s performance to other vehicles – and gives you a general feel for the car before you hand over any money.

4. Check the dashboard for warning lights

Dashboard warning lights are intended to highlight potential problems. They are a key indicator that something might be wrong with a car before you buy.

Warning lights can also help give an indication of repairs needed in the future, so they may be useful when it comes to negotiating the final cost of the car. Alternatively, you could ask the current owner to fix any issues with the car before the sale, then reflect this in the price paid.

5. Check the tyres

Used cars with a higher mileage will usually display more wear and tear. To avoid extra costs, it is worth checking the tyres are in good condition and do not have a tread depth below 3mm.

A quick method is to insert a 20p coin into the grooves in your tyre. If you can’t see the outside band on the coin, your tyres are within the legal limit. If the outside band is visible, the tyres need to be replaced soon after purchasing the vehicle, so you may be able to negotiate a discount to cover this.

6. Make sure the car has been serviced correctly

Before purchasing a used car, it is important to ask the seller for the vehicle’s service history. A lack of service records could indicate neglect by previous owners, meaning more maintenance – and expense – will be needed in the future.

If you have already purchased a secondhand car, you should keep the vehicle serviced according to the manufacturer’s schedule; whether this is through a traditional garage or a concierge service such as Fixter, who can collect your car, take it to the garage for a service and return it on the same day.

7. Check the car’s history

A vehicle’s history is easy to check online for free simply by using the registration plate. This gives you insight into the car’s MOT history and the number of previous owners. It can reveal past accidents that may have caused structural damage to the car, too.

The check can help you to evaluate general wear and tear to the car, and indicate what repairs may be needed in the future.

8. Work out insurance costs

Insurance quotes are based on a number of factors, including where you live and the performance of the car in question, so checking the cost of cover before you purchase could save an unpleasant surprise later on.

For example, where older cars may have a lower cost of repair, they could also be considered a higher risk – all of which feeds into your monthly insurance bill. Read our guide to saving money on car insurance for further advice.

9. Think about the purpose of the car

When most people think of buying a new car, their mind automatically wanders to their ideal set of wheels. As nice as it would be to own a sports car, can you really afford it? And is it actually going to suit your lifestyle?

Before splurging on the car you think you want, take a step back and pull together your list of ‘must haves’. What is essential in your new car? And what will you use it for?

For example, larger cars come at a higher cost, including for fuel and maintenance, so choosing the correct car for you can save you money.

10. Buy at the right time for the best deals

If you are purchasing a used car from a private seller, there is not necessarily a ‘right’ time to buy. However, the start of each quarter (March, June, September and December) is usually a good time to shop around for secondhand vehicles at dealerships, as car dealers aren’t worried about hitting their sales quota for the quarter. This means they are less likely to rush your deal, giving you more time to negotiate a fair price.

You’re also far better off shopping at a dealership during the working week, rather than at weekends, as fewer customers means fewer deals being made, giving you more haggling power.

Lastly, it is worth noting that if a dealer-owned car has been on the market for between 60 and 90 days, it will probably be sent to auction soon – giving you the chance to grab a better deal.

