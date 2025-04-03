Petersen Museum to host Ken Block tribute cruise-in this Sunday

The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles will host a special cruise-in to pay tribute to the late motorsport legend, Ken Block.

Taking place on Sunday 6 April 2025 between 8am and 2pm, the 43i Cruise-In will see hundreds of special cars on show. Visitors will also get the chance to meet automotive personalities who worked with Block.

Brian Scotto, co-founder of Hoonigan and board member of the charitable 43 Institute, is one of the VIPs due to attend. Scotto will also record a live podcast from the event.

Ahead of the 43i Cruise-In, the Petersen Museum will host special events throughout the week, including a celebration of “National Ken Block Day” on 3 April.

Remembering the People’s Champ

Those purchasing a ticket to attend the 43i Cruise-In also gain entry to the “People’s Champ: The Impact of Ken Block” exhibition, which opened at the Petersen earlier this year.

This will include a special tour of the vehicles, personal effects and memorabilia associated with Ken Block. The tour will be led by Ron Zaras, former creative director at Hoonigan.

The exhibition chronicles Block’s life from entrepreneur to motorsport star, highlighting some of the cars made famous by his “Gymkhana” series of YouTube videos.

For those unable to attend this weekend’s Cruise-In, the People’s Champ exhibition will remain open at the Petersen until October 2025.

Free donuts included

Tickets for the 43i Cruise-In are priced at $43, including access to the Petersen Museum to enjoy the Ken Block exhibition. Those attending will also receive an exclusive poster, along with free on-site parking.

Drivers with a modified show car to display can buy entry for $69, which includes access for two people to the Petersen Museum, along with dedicated show car parking.

Spectator access to the show car Cruise-In parking area is free, and even includes complimentary coffee and donuts.

More information about the 43i Cruise-In is on the Petersen Automotive Museum website, where you can also purchase tickets for the event.

