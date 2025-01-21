Best city cars to buy in 2025

Many city cars have been discontinued and not replaced in recent years, as requirements for the latest driver assistance systems, coupled with the drive towards EVs, has made them less profitable for car makers. It’s why this list is shorter than it would have been just a few years ago. We’ve even included a few slightly larger, supermini-sized cars to boost the numbers.

On the plus side, the city cars left standing in 2025 are generally very well-rounded and capable. Here are the best ones you can buy right now.

Citroen Ami

The innovative Citroen Ami is a city car in the purest sense. Indeed, with an electric range of 46 miles and a top speed of 28mph, you would be brave/foolish (delete as appropriate) to venture much beyond the suburbs.

Priced from just £7,695 – or £100 a month on PCP finance – the Ami is probably cheaper than taking the bus. Its interior is very basic, but you do get a heater, a cupholder and a Bluetooth speaker atop the dashboard.

We said: ‘Like every EV, there are no gears to worry about: just press the Drive button and off you go. Visibility is very good and there’s even a glass roof to maximise the light inside. The Ami isn’t fast, but it’s quick enough for town use. And its manoeuvrability in tight spaces is unsurpassed.

‘Here, we should point out that the Citroen Ami is available only in left-hand-drive form. That’s not quite the issue you might think, because the vehicle is so compact it feels almost like you’re sitting in the centre anyway. Plus, it only has two seats. And, um, no boot. You must stuff your shopping bags into the spacious passenger footwell instead.’

Dacia Sandero

In size terms, the Dacia Sandero is closer to being a supermini than a city car. However, it’s very much priced to compete with others here. The entry-level Sandero Essential comes with a 90hp engine, LED headlights, air conditioning, electric front windows and cruise control – all for £14,200. Even the most expensive model only costs a fraction over £16,000.

You can have your Sandero in crossover-style Stepway guise, with raised suspension and rugged body styling, or opt for a bi-fuel engine. The latter can use either petrol or LPG, for sizable cost savings. At the time of writing, LPG costs around 95p per litre (where available), compared to an average of £1.40 for unleaded petrol.

Driving the Dacia Sandero Stepway Bi-Fuel, we said: ‘Steering is a bit on the heavy side in town, but it’s positive and reassuring once up to speed. It feels natural in a way many small cars today do not. The Sandero Stepway is surprisingly comfortable at motorway speeds, with low tyre noise, excellent stability and a “planted” feel you don’t always get in small budget cars.

‘The turbo engine helps here. It’s ever-responsive, with good pulling power, and takes motorway speeds in its stride. It is refined, paired with a lovely five-speed gearbox, and serves up more than enough performance even over long journeys. The three-cylinder motor revs smoothly, too.’

Fiat 500

There are now two versions of the Fiat 500. The first is the traditional 500 that’s been on sale for what feels like forever (albeit with a few updates over the years). It’s now sold solely with a 70hp 1.0-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine: good for 0-62mph in a leisurely 13.8 seconds.

Far more exciting is the 500e (pictured here), which features a fully electric powertrain. It’s available as a hatchback or roll-top cabriolet, with prices starting from around £25,000. The 93hp version with a 24kWh battery has an official range of 118 miles, while the 118hp, 42kWh model can manage 199 miles. Either way, the electric 500 is stylish, refined and enjoyable to drive around town.

Driving the 500e, we said: ‘In its segment, where it’s up against boutique small EVs like the Mini Electric and Honda e, the Fiat 500 stands up very well indeed.

‘Its blend of style, quality, comfort, range and price are spot-on – better, in fact, than the dated petrol model. Drive one. You’ll like it.’

MG 3 Hybrid+

It might be a supermini, but with prices starting from £18,500, the MG 3 is cheaper than some of the top-spec city cars on our list. Also, while many small cars make do with a mild-hybrid powertrain, the MG 3 is a proper hybrid, so you can look forward to pure electric driving in town and official fuel economy of 64mpg. That’s an impressive figure for a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to a three-speed automatic transmission.



The entry-level SE version of the MG 3 has a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a seven-inch driver display, 16-inch alloy wheels, climate control air-con, rear parking sensors and a choice of driving modes. Upgrading to Trophy trim adds the likes of heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, keyless entry, LED headlights and leather-style upholstery.

Hyundai i10

The Hyundai i10 is arguably the best city car you can buy in 2025. It comes with a five-year, unlimited mileage warranty, the practicality of five doors and a range of efficient petrol engines. The 1.0- and 1.2-litre engines are perfect for the city, with fuel economy of up to 56.5mpg if you drive carefully.

We’re also fans of the i10 N Line, which features styling influenced by the brilliant (and sadly now discontinued) i20 N hot hatchback. Highlights include a distinctive grille, three-piece LED daytime running lights, 16-inch alloy wheels and N Line sports seats. It’s the only i10 to benefit from a turbocharged engine; the 1.0-litre three-cylinder unit serves up a zesty 90hp.

Standard spec across the i10 range includes air conditioning, high-beam assist, cruise control, Bluetooth, a DAB digital radio, a USB port and an eight-inch touchscreen with voice recognition, plus Apple CarPlay And Android Auto connectivity. There is a suite of driver assistance systems, too. The mid-range i10 Premium adds 16-inch alloy wheels, climate control air-con, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, mood lighting and a wireless charging pad.

Kia Picanto

If any city car can rival the Hyundai i10 for excellent value for money, it’s the Kia Picanto. You get an even longer seven-year warranty, although the mileage limit is set at 100,000 miles. That said, few city cars will reach six figures within their first seven years.

The vast majority of Picantos are powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine, which feels perfectly adequate in an urban environment. The racier GT-Line S model is available with a more powerful 1.2 turbocharged engine, giving the Picanto the feel of a junior hot hatchback. There are four trim levels in total: 2, GT-Line, 3 and GT-Line S.

When the basic 1 trim level was available, we said: ‘This is Kia’s cheapest car and therefore the lowest point of entry for that seven-year warranty. The range kicks off with the appropriately named Picanto 1, but we’d upgrade to the 2 for the benefit of air conditioning.’

Suzuki Ignis

Although the Suzuki Ignis arrived in 2017, its chunky SUV styling still looks fresh. Powered by a 1.2-litre mild-hybrid engine, variants with front-wheel drive offer CO2 emissions of 112g/km and tested fuel economy of 56.9mpg. You can also add the AllGrip four-wheel-drive system for improved all-weather traction.

It’s not the bargain it was in 2017, although a price of £18,000 for the entry-level SZ-T still represents good value for money. The Ignis only has four seats, but the way the rear chairs can slide and fold independently improves the car’s flexibility. You also get 16-inch alloy wheels and smartphone connectivity via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

We said: ‘It’s the styling, interior detailing, personalisation options, range of colours and driving experience that will tug on your heartstrings. You might not like the look of the Ignis, and that’s your prerogative, but Suzuki must be applauded for blazing a different trail with the cheeky styling.

‘Boldly, Suzuki is going after Mini and Fiat 500 customers, as it seeks to introduce a younger audience to the brand. It deserves to succeed.’

Toyota Aygo X

The previous Toyota Aygo city car had two near-identical siblings: the Citroen C1 and Peugeot 108. This time, Toyota has opted to go it alone. The Aygo X looks like a miniature SUV, with big wheels, beefy bumpers and raised ground clearance. However, it’s still impressively compact – and affordable, too. Prices start from around £16,500.

All versions use a 72hp 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, which offers up to 58.8mpg. A CVT automatic gearbox is optional to help reduce the stress of city driving.

We said: ‘This car absorbs potholes rather than letting them assault you. It has a stable, cushioned feel that never gets aggressive. The ‘X’ in Aygo X is actually pronounced ‘cross’. Driving this car makes you anything but.

‘Crossover-spec suspension travel helps here, but this doesn’t mean lots of body-roll in corners. Far from it: this is a lithe and lightweight car that handles in a charming, friendly way. It’s chuckable around town (with a turning circle similar to a black cab) and feels stable and assured on more open roads.’

Abarth 500e

As its name and the styling suggests, the Abarth 500e is a hot hatch version of the Fiat 500e city car. It uses the same 42kWh battery pack as the Fiat version, but features a 152hp electric motor sending power to the front wheels. As a result, the go-faster 500e can hit 62mph in just seven seconds.

One of the best things about the old Abarth models is their soundtrack, something you’d think would be missing from an EV. However, the 500e features an ‘Abarth Sound Generator’ that mimics the noise made by the tiny tearaway with a petrol engine. With prices starting from £30,000, the Abarth 500e isn’t cheap, but it is a lot of fun.

Dacia Spring

Not only is the Dacia Spring one of the UK’s cheapest new cars, it’s also comfortably the UK’s most affordable EV. Yes, the Citroen Ami is cheaper, but technically it’s a quadricycle, not a ‘proper’ car. Anyway, the Spring costs just £15,000 and offers 140 miles of driving range, a 308-litre boot and a choice of 45hp or 65hp electric motors.

The entry-level Spring Expression features manual air conditioning, a smartphone holder and rear parking sensors, while for an additional £2,000, the Extreme adds a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, front and rear parking sensors and copper/black wheel trims. Pretty basic, then, but this could be a glimpse into the future of electric city cars.

