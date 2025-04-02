Race-inspired Maserati GT2 Stradale blasts onto UK roads

The new Maserati GT2 Stradale is now available to order in the UK, with a production run of 914 cars planned.

Based on the mid-engined MC20 supercar, Maserati revealed the GT2 Stradale at last year’s Monterey Car Week in California.

The Stradale is directly inspired by Maserati’s GT2 racing car, which returned the Italian marque to motorsport in the 2024 GT2 European Series.

Along with the regular GT2 Stradale, Maserati has also launched an ‘Edizione Corse’ special edition, which celebrates the on-track success the race car enjoyed last year.

Celebrating motorsport success

Powering the GT2 Stradale is a modified version of Maserati’s 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged ‘Nettuno’ V6 engine. Total power is 640hp – 10hp more than the related MC20.

With more power and 60kg less weight than an MC20, the GT2 Stradale can accelerate from 0-62mph in 2.8 seconds. Flat out – on a circuit, of course – it will reach a top speed of 202mph.

At the top of the range, the celebratory Edizione Corse version of the GT2 Stradale comes with an array of extra features.

Limited to 16 examples (the number of podiums claimed by the GT2 racer in 2024), the Edizione Corse gains a titanium racing-only exhaust, lightweight ‘Monodado’ alloy wheels and an interior carbon fibre pack.

An invite to the Maserati Racetrack Academy in Italy, along with a GT2 racing car experience, is included for good measure.

Create your own road racer

Customisation will be important for GT2 Stradale customers, aided by the opening of Maserati’s new ‘Officine Fuoriserie’ at its factory in Modena.

Designed as a dedicated space for personalisation, Officine Fuoriserie caters to the wishes of Maserati customers, from bespoke paint schemes to special liveries.

Even without delving into the Fuoriserie programme, the GT2 Stradale offers an optional Performance Pack, bringing race-spec carbon-ceramic brakes, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres and a dedicated ‘GT2 Corsa Evo’ driving mode.

Prices for the Maserati GT2 Stradale start from £273,510 – almost £50,000 than an MC20. For those wanting spec their dream GT2, it is also now available on Maserati’s online configurator.

