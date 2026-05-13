New Lamborghini Revuelto NA63 is a tribute to North America

Lamborghini fans in North America will be offered a special-edition supercar, celebrating 63 years of the Italian marque.

With the United States and Canada being the most important markets for Lamborghini, the new Revuelto NA63 will honor decades of customer loyalty and enthusiasm.

Just 63 examples of the Revuelto NA63 will be produced, driving home the fact that 2026 is the 63rd anniversary of Automobili Lamborghini.

That the company was founded in 1963, after Ferruccio Lamborghini decided to challenge Ferrari at its own game, makes the number 63 even more significant.

According to Lamborghini, the Revuelto NA63 ‘celebrates not only a milestone anniversary but also the strength of its connection with North America’.

A 6.5-liter V-12 celebration

First launched in 2023 for the 2024 model year, the Lamborghini Revuelto is the current flagship in the supercar manufacturer’s lineup.

The car is part of a mid-engined V-12 lineage that stretches back 60 years, via the Lamborghini Aventator, Murcielago, Diablo, Countach and Miura.

To move with the times, however, Lamborghini has combined the 6.5-liter V-12 with three electric motors, a 3.8 kWh battery, and a dual-clutch transmission.

With both the engine and electric motors working together, the plug-in hybrid Revuelto generates a combined output of 1,015 horsepower, plus 783 lb-ft of torque. The gasoline-burning V-12 contributes up to 825 horsepower at 9,250 rpm.

Using all-wheel drive to boost traction, the Revuelto can accelerate from 0-62 mph in just 2.5 seconds. Top speed is in excess of 217 mph.

Waving the flag for North America

For the Revuelto NA63 special edition, Lamborghini has left the powertrain unaltered, judging it to be impressive enough already.

Instead, the changes are chiefly cosmetic, including bi-color stripes running across the front hood, with matching accents on the front splitter, side skirts, and rear diffuser.

The signature color scheme combines Blu Marinus bodywork with stripes in Rosso Mut and Bianco Monocerus Matt. These are said to evoke the colors of both the United States and Canadian flags.

Three alternative body colors will be available, using the base paint hues of Grigio Serget, Bianco Sideralis, or Grigio Acheso.

Bespoke “63” graphics feature on the exterior of the Revuelto NA63, with a commemorative carbon fiber build plaque inside the car.

The announcement of the Revuelto NA63 follows the 2026 Lamborghini Arena event in Italy, where CEO Stephan Winkelmann pulled the wraps off the limited-run Fenomeno Roadster.

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