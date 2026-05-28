Pub where Ineos Grenadier was born is now a World Origin Site

The Grenadier pub in Belgravia has been recognised with World Origin Site status, for its pivotal role in the creation of the Ineos Grenadier.

Said to be the favourite pub of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the Grenadier was where the Ineos founder formulated his idea for a purpose-built 4×4.

This even extended to Sir Jim and his 4×4 enthusiast friends creating an initial design sketch for what became the Grenadier on the back of a £5 banknote. The all-important fiver was then pinned to the ceiling of the London pub.

Thanks to its significant role in bringing the Ineos Grenadier into being, the pub which gave the utilitarian 4×4 its name has received accreditation from the World Origin Site organisation.

Claiming a place in history

Conferring World Origin Site status on the Grenadier puts the pub among a host of other important locations around the globe.

Accreditation as a World Origin Site requires a nomination supported by expert information, demonstraing that a location was undoubtedly the first place an idea, product or even a performing arts group began.

Previously accredited locations have included the Jacaranda Club in Liverpool, where The Beatles gave their first performance.

Brooklands race circuit was also recognised as a World Origin Site, for being the world’s first purpose-built banked motor racing venue.

A bespoke plaque, cast in solid aluminium, is used to highlight World Origin Site locations, with one now attached to an outside wall of the Grenadier.

From pub discussion to ‘global phenomenon’

The origin of the Ineos Grenadier has not been without controversy, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe initially saying that the new 4×4 would be manufactured at Bridgend in Wales.

However, Ineos later purchased the former Smart factory in France, claiming the location would give it better access to global markets and supply chains.

Since entering production in October 2020, Ineos has delivered 36,000 examples of the Land Rover Defender-inspired 4×4.

Earlier this year, the company announced a host of upgrades for the Grenadier, aimed at addressing previous areas of criticism. A special Black Edition model was also added to the lineup.

Lynn Calder, CEO of Ineos Automotive, said: “The Grenadier is a unique, purpose-built vehicle with an equally unique story behind it. What started as an idea among 4×4 enthusiasts in their favourite London pub has become a global phenomenon for those who seek adventure and the road less travelled.

“This recognition of its origins is a fitting celebration of the incredible story behind this brand.”

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