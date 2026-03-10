IndyCar reveals circuit layout for Freedom 250 in Washington, D.C.

The NTT IndyCar Series has revealed its circuit layout for the inaugural Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C.

Announced last month, the Freedom 250 will form part of planned celebrations for the 250th anniversary of the United States Declaration of Independence.

An executive order from President Donald Trump formalized the new event. The document also directed the Secretary of the Interior and Secretary of Transportation to work with Mayor Muriel Bowser to create the race.

Taking place over the weekend of 21-23 August 2026, the Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C. will be the first official motor race to include the National Mall.

Taking in Washington, D.C. landmarks

The Grand Prix will feature a 1.66-mile circuit with seven turns, plus a 0.4-mile straightaway along Pennsylvania Avenue. Free to attend, the Freedom 250 route has been designed to show off the city’s most famous landmarks.

Turns two and three will see the cars pass by the National Archives Building on 9th Street, before a short section covering Constitution Avenue.

The track also takes in the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden before the IndyCar drivers round turn five, passing the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum on Independence Avenue.

A backdrop of the Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol is incorporated into the race. Roads around the National Mall will remain accessible throughout the majority of the course creation.

“Racing through the heart of American history”

“This circuit is unlike any other street race we’ve seen,” said two‑time NTT IndyCar Series champion, and winner of the recent Good Ranchers 250, Josef Newgarden.

“You’ve got a high‑speed section down Pennsylvania Avenue that will reward commitment and precision, mixed with technical corners around 9th Street that will demand respect.

“Racing through the heart of American history, with those amazing landmarks lining the course, is going to be incredibly powerful. I can’t wait to be back here to race and celebrate America’s birthday at the Freedom 250 Grand Prix.”

This weekend will see the first running of another new IndyCar street course, with the inaugural Grand Prix of Arlington in Texas.

IndyCar has confirmed the Grand Prix of Arlington will feature a single-car Firestone Fast Six “one-shot” qualifying session, instead of the usual group-based process.

