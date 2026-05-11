U.S. prices confirmed for 2027 BMW iX3 electric SUV

United States pricing for the new 2027 BMW iX3 has been confirmed, with reservations for the radical electric SUV now open

Voted World Car of the Year 2026 by an international panel of expert judges, including Motoring Research’s Richard Aucock, the iX3 makes its North American debut in all-wheel-drive 50 xDrive guise.

The iX3 represents the first of BMW’s Neue Klasse (‘new class’) range of electric cars and SUVs, which will soon include the compact i3 sedan announced in March.

Costs for the 2027 iX3 50 xDrive will start from $61,500 in Sport trim, plus an additional $1,350 for destination and handling.

BMW has opened its reservation system for the iX3, so those who want to be first in the queue for the electric SUV can place a $1,000 deposit now.

EPA range of up to 434 miles

In iX3 50 xDrive form, BMW equips its latest battery SUV with dual motors, generating 463 horsepower and 476 lb-ft of torque.

This allows the BMW iX3 to accelerate from 0-60 mph in less than five seconds, aided by traction from the xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

At launch, the iX3 will come with a 112.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which features BMW’s 800-volt technology.

According to official EPA estimates, this will give the iX3 50 xDrive a range of up to 434 miles.

BMW has made the iX3 compatible with DC fast charging speeds of up to 400 kW. Using a suitable public charging device could see the battery replenished from 10 to 80 percent in 21 minutes.

The high-voltage battery has a specific eight-year, 100,000-mile warranty, with the rest of the iX3 covered for four years or 50,000 miles.

First US deliveries from September

Standard specification for the iX3 includes 20-inch aerodynamic alloy wheels, heated front seats, ambient interior lighting, bi-directional battery charging, and perforated ‘Veganaza’ upholstery for the interior.

The dramatic Panoramic Vision iDrive dashboard is fitted to all versions, with a slim display running across the base of the windshield. Drivers can customize their display via the 14.9-inch central touchscreen.

Adding the $2,500 M Sport Package brings different alloy wheels and sportier styling inside and out, along with an expanded range of driver assistance technology.

Opting for the M Sport Package Pro adds an illuminated “Iconic Glow” front grille, black exterior detailing, and M Sport brakes with red-painted calipers.

Customers are able to design their ideal iX3 using the BMW online configurator now, and also place their reservation.

BMW expects to deliver the first completed cars to US customers by the end of September 2026.

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