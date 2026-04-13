A real life-saver: Volvo marks 70 years of the seatbelt

Reaching a 70th birthday is an important milestone, but is especially noteworthy for one of Volvo’s life-saving safety innovations.

A prototype version of the classic Volvo 120 Series, better known as the Amazon, made its debut in 1956. It featured a two-point cross-chest diagonal seatbelt: a major advancement from the lap belts available at the time.

Later in 1956, when production of the Amazon got underway, Volvo offered its new seatbelt as an optional extra.

Although American car manufacturers had offered two-point seatbelts before, Volvo brought the conecpt to European drivers.

A road safety gift to the world

However, Volvo’s greatest step forward was the launch of a three-point seatbelt – invented and developed by Swedish engineer, Nils Bohlin.

The design combined a lap belt and diagonal chest belt together, setting a template for seatbelts that continues some seven decades later.

Volvo began fitting a three-point seatbelt to the Amazon by 1958. The following year, it became standard on all Volvos sold in the Swedish market.

Recognising the significance the seatbelt would play in improving road safety, Volvo made the patent for its three-point design available to other car manufacturers for free.

As a result, Nils Bohlin’s innovation was swiftly adopted across the globe. It is likely to have saved millions of lives.

The seatbelt also helped establish Volvo’s reputation for safety, demonstrated again when it introduced the first rear-facing child seat in 1972. The same year, the company also added three-point seatbelts to the rear of its vehicles.

Volvo still pioneers safety tech

Volvo continues to develop safety technology, with the latest EX60 electric SUV featuring a world-first use of multi-adaptive seatbelts.

These use multiple sensors inside and outside the EX60 to adjust the level of seatbelt tension. Factors taken into account include the size of the person in the seat, the way they are sitting, and the type of collision occurring.

Nicole Melillo Shaw, managing director of Volvo Car UK, said: “Volvo has always been at the forefront of safety evolution and innovation, and we’re pleased that we can continue to make new developments on such vital features like the seatbelt.

“The latest multi-adaptive seatbelt in the new EX60 is a testament to our pioneering technology and approach to safety that is continued today.”

Volvo has already increased production capacity to meet worldwide demand for the EX60. The new electric SUV is capable of more than 500 miles on a single battery charge in range-topping P12 guise.

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