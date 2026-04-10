Honda Super-N EV confirmed for UK – priced from under £20k

Honda’s electric car range is going retro. A bold new city car arriving this summer aims to shake up the UK’s affordable EV sector

The new Honda Super-N electric car will go on sale in the UK from July. And prices will start from less than £20,000.

Inspired by the 1980s Honda City Turbo II, the new Honda Super-N will have an electric range of 128 miles. However, in its natural city habitat, the firm says this will stretch to almost 200 miles.

It will also feature what Honda calls a ‘Boost Mode’, upping the electric motor’s power output from 64hp to 95hp.

There will also be a clever simulated seven-speed gearbox, plus an ‘Active Sound Control’ that ‘generates an engaging engine sound’.

As it will be one of the lightest EVs in Europe, Honda is promising fun and engaging dynamics. Engineers have tested prototypes here in the UK to ensure it’s calibrated to deal with our unique roads.

‘Joy of Driving’

“The Super-N promises to bring Honda’s ‘Joy of Driving’ and the thrill of EV performance to a whole new audience,” said Honda UK head of automobile, Michael Doyle.

“With its iconic looks, driving dynamics tailored to UK roads and unique features such as Boost Mode, every aspect of this model has been engineered to bring exhilaration and fun to every journey, no matter how short.”

The five-door, four-seat Honda Super-N has ‘enhanced’ front seats and clever ‘Magic Seats’ in the rear that individually flip up, deckchair-style, to boost cargo space.

There are blue highlights throughout the cabin, referencing the original City Turbo II, while the blue ambient lighting changes to purple when Boost Mode is engaged.

A range of exterior colours will be available, along with customisation options such as a two-tone spec with a contrasting gloss black roof and rear spoiler, plus a range of body graphics.

Full details of the new Honda Super-N will be confirmed nearer to the launch date. For now, Honda is inviting city EV fans to register their interest on its website.

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