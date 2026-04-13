KGM Musso EV becomes UK’s lowest-tax pickup

The KGM Musso EV is now eligible for the full £5,000 Plug-in Van Grant, reducing its price to £39,995 – and bringing big tax-saving benefits.

Richard Aucock
Richard Aucock

The new KGM Musso EV electric pickup has become the UK’s cheapest commercial vehicle for company car drivers to tax.

Benefiting from the full £5,000 Plug-in Van Grant, the double-cab pickup has a headline price of just £39,995 – and that includes VAT.

The electric Musso also attracts a low Benefit-in-Kind (BIK) company car tax rate of four percent, meaning it will cost fleet car drivers from just £30 a month to tax.

KGM – the new name for SsangYong – will showcase the Musso EV pickup at the Commercial Vehicle Show, which gets underway at Birmingham’s NEC later this month.

A 240-mile electric range

KGM Musso EV

The electric version of the well-known Musso double-cab pickup, the new KGM Musso EV has an 80.6kWh battery supplied by EV giant BYD.

This provides it with a range of up to 240 miles. Rapid charging from 20-80 percent can take around half an hour.

The KGM Musso EV offers a 690kg payload and 2.3-tonne towing capacity – supported by load-sensitive self-levelling rear suspension. It also has full-time all-wheel drive, with its electric drivetrain serving up 207hp.  

Orders for the new KGM Musso EV are open now, and UK dealers expect their first vehicles in May. Customer deliveries will start in the summer.

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Richard Aucock
Richard Aucockhttps://www.richardaucock.co.uk/
Richard is director at Motoring Research. He has been with us since 2001, and has been a motoring journalist even longer. He won the IMCO Motoring Writer of the Future Award in 1996 and the acclaimed Sir William Lyons Award in 1998. Both awards are run by the Guild of Motoring Writers and Richard is currently vice chair of the world's largest organisation for automotive media professionals. Richard is also a juror for World Car Awards and the UK juror for the AUTOBEST awards.

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