KGM Musso EV becomes UK’s lowest-tax pickup

The new KGM Musso EV electric pickup has become the UK’s cheapest commercial vehicle for company car drivers to tax.

Benefiting from the full £5,000 Plug-in Van Grant, the double-cab pickup has a headline price of just £39,995 – and that includes VAT.

The electric Musso also attracts a low Benefit-in-Kind (BIK) company car tax rate of four percent, meaning it will cost fleet car drivers from just £30 a month to tax.

KGM – the new name for SsangYong – will showcase the Musso EV pickup at the Commercial Vehicle Show, which gets underway at Birmingham’s NEC later this month.

A 240-mile electric range

The electric version of the well-known Musso double-cab pickup, the new KGM Musso EV has an 80.6kWh battery supplied by EV giant BYD.

This provides it with a range of up to 240 miles. Rapid charging from 20-80 percent can take around half an hour.

The KGM Musso EV offers a 690kg payload and 2.3-tonne towing capacity – supported by load-sensitive self-levelling rear suspension. It also has full-time all-wheel drive, with its electric drivetrain serving up 207hp.

Orders for the new KGM Musso EV are open now, and UK dealers expect their first vehicles in May. Customer deliveries will start in the summer.

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