Nissan electric cars now come with a six-year warranty

Nissan has announced a new, longer warranty offer for its range of electric cars: the Micra, Leaf and Ariya.

Nissan EVs are now eligible to have their warranty cover extended to six years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first.

Like the 10-year warranty offered by Toyota, this extended cover relies upon owners having their electric Nissan serviced regularly at an official dealership.

Along with covering brand-new Nissan models, the ‘Service Activated Warranty’ scheme also applies to used cars that have been serviced within the Nissan dealer network.

The new offer does not affect the separate eight-year, 100,000-mile warranty for the lithium-ion batteries in Nissan EVs.

Up to six years of warranty cover

The Serviced Activated Warranty will cover new Nissan Micra, Leaf and 2026 model year Ariya electric vehicles. At present, these cars come with a three-year, 60,000-mile manufacturer warranty.

When this expires, owners can add an additional 12 months of cover by having their electric car serviced at an official Nissan dealership. This must be done in line with the recommended servicing schedule for that particular vehicle.

Returning again to a Nissan dealership for servicing will see a further 12 months of cover added, with a third visit taking the warranty to a maximum period of six years or 100,000 miles.

Even if an owner has had their vehicle serviced outside the Nissan network, provided the car has a complete service history it could still be eligible for the extended warranty.

A ‘no-brainer’ choice for servicing

Nissan notes that future electric models, such as the forthcoming new Juke, will also become eligible for the Service Activated Warranty scheme.

Nicolas Belaud, director of aftersales at Nissan GB, said: ‘‘We are hugely excited about our new Service Activated Warranty proposition, which we are sure will appeal to customers interested in purchasing one of our award-winning electric cars.

“Nissan has more than 15 years of experience looking after EVs in the UK, more than any other manufacturer, and the Service Activated Warranty highlights our confidence in our electric vehicles and offers even more customer benefit in bringing a car to the experts for servicing.

“For a Nissan owner, taking their car to a Nissan dealership for routine servicing is a no-brainer. With state-of-the art facilities, access to genuine manufacturer parts and fully qualified Nissan technicians, owners can rest assured that their cars are in the best possible hands with us.”

ALSO READ:

You can now design your next BMW using ChatGPT AI

Pumped-up Polo: Volkswagen reveals new ID. Cross electric SUV

Aston Martin Dreadnought makes digital debut in Call of Duty