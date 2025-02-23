Polestar 3 can now be started using an iPhone or Apple Watch

An update for the Polestar 3 electric SUV means owners can now use their iPhone or Apple Watch instead of a car key.

The over-the-air (OTA) software upgrade will allow Polestar 3 drivers to add their digital key to an Apple Wallet.

This means they can then unlock, lock and even start the Polestar 3 while the connected iPhone remains in their pocket. Alternatively, simply wearing an Apple Watch will be sufficient to open and drive the Polestar 3.

A Power Reserve function means the digital key will remain usable even if the iPhone or Apple Watch runs out of battery charge.

Sharing your keys digitally

Adding the Polestar 3’s digital key to an Apple Wallet also allows it to be shared with up to five different drivers.

Owners will be able to send a digital key to an individual’s own Apple Wallet via apps such as Messages, WhatsApp, AirDrop and even email.

Separate settings can be used for each digital keyholder, to determine whether they can simply open the Polestar 3, or be able to start and drive it.

Other recent Polestar OTA updates allow digital keys to be shared between Apple smartphones, plus with those using selected Samsung and Google Android devices as well.

Listening to customer demand

Polestar CEO Michael Lohscheller said: “At Polestar, we are committed to delivering a premium experience, and that includes our personal relationship with our customers – they asked for car keys in Apple Wallet, and so we delivered. The convenience of using your iPhone or Apple Watch to unlock and start your car, and easily share access to the vehicle with others, shouldn’t be underestimated.

“This update is part of an intensive program of over-the-air software updates for our cars that we embarked on since we delivered our first Polestar 2 to customers in 2020. The outstanding Polestar 3 continues to get even better, and we will continue to add value for our customers like this with future OTA updates.”

The Swedish marque plans to bring the same Apple Wallet functionality to its Polestar 4 electric SUV coupe in due course.

Later this year, existing Polestar 3 owners will also be offered a free hardware upgrade to a more powerful Nvidia infotainment processor, also due for use in the 2026 model-year car.

ALSO READ:

In-car Amazon Prime Video is coming soon to Volvo and Polestar

Polestar 2 2025 review

Your EV questions answered on Motoring Electric